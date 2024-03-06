How to Find Success in Any Industry

Have you ever had a great idea for a business but decided not to pursue it because you didn’t have enough industry experience? If so, I have something important to tell you: Go for it anyway.

I’ve had the opportunity to start companies with roots in a variety of industries, from entertainment to real estate to nonprofit. When I started Fluid Truck, the majority of my experience was in the mobile wireless industry, but I had an idea, saw its potential value, and went for it. Since then, we’ve experienced explosive growth, and I’ve seen firsthand that the skills you need to grow a company are not tied to industry expertise.

Here’s what I’ve learned about finding success in a new industry over the past six years. Bring a fresh perspective

It may not feel like it at first, but being new to an industry has its benefits. In the case of Fluid Truck, we actually started out as Fluid Market, a peer-to-peer marketplace where you could rent just about anything. Over time, we realized that a truck on our platform was being rented out far more frequently than any other item. This observation prompted us to dig deeper. As we explored the commercial truck rental market, we noticed a lot of major issues our marketplace could solve. For example, the industry was still antiquated, mostly running on paper. People wanted to be able to rent a truck easily through an app, and that’s exactly what our platform allowed them to do. So, after doing our own research on the truck rental market, we officially made the switch to exclusively rent trucks in 2018. We had the perfect combination of in-depth market knowledge and fresh perspectives to push forward confidently and succeed.

Fluid Truck arose as a solution to a persistent problem in the truck rental industry that people had grown accustomed to dealing with because there were no other options. We weren’t even aware that the problem existed until we dove into the industry. In the same way, you can use your own unique perspective as an outsider to your advantage and scan for problems in the standard operating procedure that industry insiders may have overlooked. Develop skills for every industry

Founding a company requires a certain set of skills that isn’t necessarily specific to any one industry. Throughout my years as an entrepreneur, I’ve had the opportunity to start companies with roots in a variety of industries, from entertainment to real estate to nonprofit. In each case, knowing how to build a business was more important than studying every small facet of an industry inside and out.

When you learn what it takes to be a good founder and grow a successful business, you can take those building blocks with you from industry to industry. Armed with that set of skills, you can then develop a product or service that will suit any industry you choose. Understand your target market

To understand your target market, you have to start by asking questions. What’s important to the industry? How fast is it growing? How far is its reach? What problems does it face? Often, the best way to find the answers to your questions is by sitting down with both customers and big players in the industry. These are the people who live in this environment. They will be the most in tune with its relevant issues and inefficiencies. If you listen closely, they can tell you what’s missing and provide inside information that will be indispensable in developing a valuable product.

Once you cultivate a deeper understanding of your chosen industry, the next step is to position your product as a problem solver for the customer. Ask questions like: How can your product provide value or save important resources like time and money?

What industry issues will it solve?

Are there ways you can increase the efficiency of your solution or push it out to customers faster?