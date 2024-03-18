How to Incorporate Gifts Into your Sales Strategy

As a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the gifting industry (I guess I can call myself a professional gifter by now), I’ve witnessed the transformative power of meaningful gestures in enabling lasting connections. Throughout my journey, I’ve explored the intricate dynamics between intention, emotion, and the pivotal role of thoughtful actions within the fabric of business and personal relationships. This exploration led to a revelation: Gifting can be a potent sales tool, challenging conventional strategies with proven effectiveness.

Let the stats do the talking Research indicates that receiving a gift can elicit feelings of gratitude. These emotions activate areas in the brain linked to both reward processing and social cognition. This creates a positive feedback loop, strengthening social bonds and promoting additional behaviors such as reciprocating a gesture of goodwill.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The integration of gifting into sales strategies represents a pivotal shift–from perceiving it merely as a gesture of appreciation or celebration, to recognizing its profound influence at every stage of the sales journey. Recent industry studies underline the remarkable impact of gifting on the sales process, indicating that people are three times more likely to book a meeting after receiving a gift.

What’s more, client feedback on the impact of receiving corporate gifts stands as a testament to its long-term implications. Studies show that after receiving a gift from a brand, over 82 percent of recipients mentioned a more favorable perception of that brand, and 66 percent of people are able to recall a brand name a year after receiving a promotional gift. Sounds good, right? Four strategic uses of sales gifting

When we think about corporate gifts, we often think about branded items. I’m sure that somewhere in your office you will find a branded mug or pen that you have used more than once…or not at all. Maybe it was a bad pen? If you do swag, it needs to be high quality, relevant, and functional. Sending non-branded items such as gift baskets or personalized items can also provide recipients with a lot of happiness. Weirdly enough, personalized knife sets are quite a popular gift for some occasions. Whatever you decide to send, here are some general instances where gifts would do just great!

Engage prospects: Utilize gifts as incentives to capture attention and create a lasting impression. How about offering coffee vouchers in exchange for virtual sales meetings or as an incentive for attending a webinar? You would have bought the coffee if it was in-person. I will tell you a little story about coffee later in this article. Onboarding and milestones: Show them that you value their partnership from day one. Welcome new clients with curated gifts that go beyond a standard welcome package. Also make sure that you commemorate milestones like birthdays and sign-up anniversaries. Make their day. Upselling and cross-selling: The sales journey doesn’t end with the purchase; it extends to post-sales interactions. Loyalty rewards or gifts can act as enticing incentives, encouraging repeat purchases and exploration of other offerings. Feedback/referral incentives: Encourage customers to provide feedback or refer your products/services to others. Thoughtful gifts in exchange for actions such as survey submissions or online reviews will make the effort seem worth it. Real-life examples of gift giving making a difference In the competitive world of corporate negotiations, a simple gift can become the catalyst for sealing deals. Sometimes, the personal touch makes all the difference. Let’s look at some examples to paint this picture.

The coffee gift that tipped the scale: In a bustling city, a corporate executive embarked on a mission to close a major business deal. Aware that the decision-makers were avid coffee enthusiasts, the executive decided to curate a bespoke coffee gift set from a renowned artisanal coffee shop for them. This thoughtful gesture, accompanied by personalized mugs and a heartfelt note thanking them for their time, became a focal point in the final negotiations, creating a warm atmosphere and ultimately tipping the scales in favor of the executive’s company.

The eco-friendly gesture: A tech startup in talks with a venture capital firm faced a negotiation deadlock. Recognizing the managing partner’s passion for eco-friendly initiatives, the startup CEO sent a sleek and sustainable gift box containing a personalized reusable bamboo laptop stand, a solar-powered charger, and a note expressing the team’s commitment to environmental responsibility. This eco-friendly gesture resonated with the firm’s values, breaking the deadlock and leading to a successful partnership. Use gifting as a catalyst for growth

After spending many years focusing on personal gifting solutions, inspired by my initial struggles of sending gifts to family and friends internationally, my focus on personal gifting expanded in 2020 with the launch of Giftsenda, an international corporate gifting solution. The success of Giftsenda over the past three years underscores my belief that purposeful gifting can redefine business relationships, bolster brand affinity, and impact profitability. You just need to do it right.