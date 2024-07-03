How to Make Applicants Appreciate You Even After You Reject Them

When your small business is growing quickly, you hire frequently. During the interview process, you may meet many candidates who simply aren’t a good fit at this time. Unfortunately, a bad interview process burns out those candidates, who won’t consider applying again after they’ve been rejected once. Even worse, a bad interview process could leave them with a sour taste for your company, causing them to speak ill of it, hurting your reputation.

It’s crucial for your interview routine to proactively combat this. A good process shows potential employees that you care about their well-being, long before their first day at work. 66 percent of job applicants say that a timely and smooth interview process is the top way for an employer to rise above the others.

At Online Optimism we’ve implemented seven small but impactful tactics that you can use immediately in your organization to make everyone on both sides of the table appreciate your company more.

1. Describe the interview process on the application page

Interview processes are like a first date: You want to know what you’re getting into. Set expectations from the start by laying out all of the steps, from the applicant submitting their information online, to their first day at the company. This should include at a minimum:

The number of interviews

Who they’re interviewing with

Any assignments they can expect

When your company expects to make a decision

How much time an applicant may have between accepting the role and their start date

2. Provide specific compensation information

A set dollar amount is best, but a range will do. This will save you and your applicants time if they’re looking for something significantly different than what you’re offering. Compensation information is more than the biweekly salary. You should also clearly lay out insurance options, retirement plans, paid time off, and any other benefits that make your company offerings unique.

3. Compensate for assignments

Interview assignments are an excellent method to fairly assess candidates, especially when it’s difficult to determine individual contributions within their portfolios. These tasks require effort. It’s only fair to compensate applicants for their time.

4. Use hypothetical scenarios for assignments

While it may be tempting to use real client scenarios, especially after compensating applicants, resist the urge. Using an applicant’s work post-rejection, particularly if it influences actual projects, can create frustration and ethical dilemmas. Instead, base assignments on hypothetical situations or fictitious clients.

5. Include meetings with supervisors and peers

At some point during the interview process, make sure the applicant meets their potential new boss and some co-workers at their own level. The interview with their boss lets them do a vibe check to feel out if this is someone they want to work for. Meeting with coworkers allows them to ask questions in a more stress-free environment. This combination helps candidates get a feel for your company culture and values, which 45 percent of candidates ranked as the most important factor in learning about an organization.

6. Communicate decisions promptly

Inform candidates immediately when they are no longer under consideration. Delays can foster resentment, particularly if candidates feel overlooked.

7. Provide feedback to all applicants

Every applicant deserves a response. Whether it’s a yes or a no, timely feedback shows respect for the effort they invested in applying.

Many companies focus on getting selected candidates hyped up about their first day. However, as your business grows and hiring scales up, it is equally crucial to adopt policies that maintain the goodwill of all candidates, so they’ll apply the next time you have an opportunity available.