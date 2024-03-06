How to Navigate AI as Humanity’s Next Great Arms Race

We should take some lessons from the atomic race as we compete to create new artificial intelligence technologies.

Human ingenuity and technological evolution have manifested a digital Pandora’s box akin to Robert Oppenheimer’s atomic revolution, unearthing a new paradigm of global competition, advancement, and peril.

The world finds itself reflecting on the dawn of artificial intelligence (AI) with awe, excitement, and trepidation. This moment, much like when Oppenheimer and his team at the Manhattan Project harnessed plutonium and the atom’s power, represents humanity’s modern arms’ race and global call to action. AI embodies a leap into the unknown, wielding knowledge, capabilities, and potential destruction that cannot be undone. We are at a juncture where the distinction between creator and creation blurs, raising profound questions about control, autonomy, our communities, and the fate of humanity at large.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The competition to harness AI’s power is fierce and multifaceted, spanning nations, tech behemoths, and even brands. Each entity is driven by the desire to dominate this new frontier, reminiscent of the atomic race of the last century. However, unlike the singular goal of the Manhattan Project, the objectives here are as diverse as they are complex. Ethical considerations reminiscent of the atomic age

Christopher Nolan’s $953 million-grossing cinematic masterpiece Oppenheimer, awakened the world to both a complicated moment of historic innovation but ignited a conversation on the future of filmmaking and creativity, in the face of artificial intelligence. “It might finally break the barrier between animation and photography. Because it’s a hybrid. If you tell an artist to, say, draw a picture of an astronaut, they’re inventing from memory or looking at references. With AI, it’s a different approach, where you’re actually using the entire history of imagery. Using actual images, but in a completely, fundamentally rebuilt manner,” noted Nolan in Wired. The “hybrid” of animation and photography Christopher Nolan describes is but a microcosm of AI’s broader impact, touching every aspect of human endeavor. Yet, as we navigate this uncharted territory, we must confront significant ethical considerations, including artists’ rights and the broader implications of AI on societal norms, its effects on individual freedoms and how or if, humans work. As a human co-pilot, AI will undoubtably bring new epochs of enlightenment.

The shadow of surveillance cast by AI also echoes Orwellian dystopias, where every digital footprint feeds into an omnipresent watcher’s gaze. This new era of surveillance, powered by AI, will inherently reshape our concepts of privacy and freedom under the guise of security and convenience. Similarly, the evolution of autonomous weaponry, guided by AI, rekindles the dread of the Cold War’s nuclear standoff but with a twist. These intelligent agents, capable of making decisions with little-to-no human intervention, could lead to conflicts beyond our current comprehension, making warfare more unpredictable and devastating. Technology guides needed

Like the Manhattan project, leaders in science, business, government, and society will need to come together to guide machine learning (ML) and language models (LM).

Founders and innovators of web and digital including Amazon (Perplexity AI), Microsoft (Copilot), Meta (Llama 2), OpenAI (ChatGPT, Sora), Google (Gemini), NVIDIA, and others, are on a fast-tracked research, development, and distribution path–launching integrative commercial AI tools into the public domain and propelling the global mass consumer adoption funnel at warp speed. In 2007, Steve Jobs and Apple forever revolutionized technology with the introduction of the iPhone, marking a shift away from physical buttons, and towards touchscreen mobile devices. This pivotal change in device interaction mirrors the imminent transformation looming over the realm of digital information and search engines. Perplexity AI, a startup supported by Jeff Bezos and his company Amazon, is poised to challenge Google’s stronghold on the search engine sector (and AI race), with Bezos succinctly asserting, “Your margin is my opportunity.”

A call for multistakeholder collaboration For some theorists, AI’s ascendancy threatens to render some human skills and labor obsolete, potentially casting vast populations into an economic abyss. This dark scenario raises specters of societal collapse, challenging the very essence of human purpose and dignity. Furthermore, the concept of the technological singularity–a point where AI’s capabilities exceed human intelligence–echoes the dread of nuclear annihilation, representing existential threats to humanity itself.

As AI takes on more roles impacting justice, health, and life, the cold logic of algorithms confronts the nuanced terrain of human ethics and morality. Decisions made by machines, lacking empathy, and understanding, challenge the foundations of ethical and moral society. Considerations of ethical and social governance have spurred the launch of the UN Secretary-General’s AI Advisory Body, which calls for closer alignment between international norms and how AI is developed and rolled out globally, “regularly assessing the state of AI and its trajectory, harmonizing standards, safety and risk management frameworks, promoting international multistakeholder collaboration to empower the Global South, monitoring risks and coordinating emergency response, and developing binding accountability norms.”

The pursuit of AI that mirrors human intelligence brings forth the possibility of losing what makes us human, blurring the line between human and machine to the point of potential erasure. In this new AI arms race, our goal must be to prevent the unimaginable and difficult-to-anticipate disruption, aligning with the need for a responsible and vetted approach to AI development.

Move forward, but carefully Geoffrey Hinton’s resignation from Google to highlight AI’s risks to humanity serves as a potent reminder of the ethical and existential dilemmas we face. The pace of AI progress, measured in days and weeks, underscores the urgency of addressing these challenges. As we navigate this era, the role of global leadership transcends mere business acumen; it requires a commitment to ethical principles, transparency, and global cooperation to mitigate risks while harnessing AI’s transformative potential.