How to Prepare Staff for Mergers and Acquisitions 

The ability to articulate, listen, and connect at a personal level is a requirement for business leaders aiming to guide their teams toward a shared company objective.

Effective communication is also the cornerstone of every merger and acquisition (M&A), whether your company is being targeted for merger, acquiring another company, or vice versa.

Many firms use acquisition as a growth strategy. The M&A market has shown good signs of progress, with tech and healthcare topping the charts. The acquisition of tech accounts for 27 percent of the value for all deals made in 2023, and healthcare was the third highest sector. This includes Pfizer’s recent acquisition of Seagen, a global biotech company, for $43 billion. Mergers and acquisitions can easily provoke backlash and other reactions from employees at the company being acquired as well as the company initiating the merger. Employees worry about changes in their roles and responsibilities, and most especially, their job security.

During these times, leaders need to have an effective, transparent communication strategy. How will you discuss the rationale behind the decision? Will you provide clear timelines? Is the combined entity’s future potential included in the meeting agenda? Openly discussing these talking points is crucial for creating trust among employees. But it isn’t just about passing information back and forth. It’s about setting up a space where ideas can run wild, and employees can ask questions. It’s about making sure everyone feels heard and valued.

Develop clear and concise messaging M&A communication doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all strategy. Tailoring a message that resonates with your specific audience will strengthens its impact. For example, when communicating with your employees, highlight the combined company’s future opportunities and potential career development paths. When addressing investors and other stakeholders, focus on potential financial gains, strategic rationale, and long-term stakeholder value creation.

Regardless of the situation, avoid jargon; maintain clear and concise language.

In business, the lifespan of the average message is as brief as a butterfly’s flutter. Therefore, it is important to deliver clear, crisp, and compelling content before your listener gets furious. Here are four ways to structure your communications strategy. 1. Develop intentional messaging: Explain the rationale behind the merger and the benefits it will bring. Explain what the process will look like. Clearly communicate this to your employees so they understand the goals driving these changes. Remember, uncertainty breeds distrust.

2. Leverage multiple communication channels: Choose the most impactful communication methods for each audience. For internal stakeholders and employees, use emails, newsletters, in-person meetings, and Slack. Press releases, investor briefings, and social media updates work best with external audiences.

3. Be visible: This is not the time to hide from your staff. Executives should be present in all meetings and media events to reinforce their commitment to the M&A’s success. 4. Prepare for rumors: Negativity and misinformation will inevitably arise. Address concerns and questions promptly and accurately with transparent and consistent messages to reduce confusion and establish a clearer vision.

Navigate M&A challenges

Merging two companies can be exciting, taxing, and rewarding. However, it can also inevitably bring cultural differences. Start by assessing both company cultures and identify how they may be similar or where there are differences. These findings will be the basis of your culture unification plan, where leadership will discuss the new direction of the company culture through a series of messages and conversations. Remember leadership should be setting the example of what this new culture looks like and encouraging employees to actively participate in these conversations. Although sensitive information requires discretion and confidentiality remains a critical aspect of the entire negotiation, it’s important to provide transparency. Keep anything that can be resolved internally within the central leadership to avoid any unnecessary uncertainty for employees.

The art of M&A communication