How to Prioritize Employee Culture While Scaling

Here are five ways to intentionally nurture your culture during your growth.

As an entrepreneur, your vision, creativity, and tireless efforts have driven your company’s success. However, as your business and team grow, you face a new challenge: maintaining your company culture, which drives your goals and long-term vision forward, as your company scales.

It’s a challenge that many of us have faced, myself included. Fluid Truck has experienced explosive growth over the past few years, earning the title of the 9th fastest-growing company in North America from Deloitte in 2022 and the fastest-growing company in Denver, Colorado, in 2023. As we’ve expanded from a handful of cities to more than 400 cities nationwide, I’ve learned that keeping your culture intact requires intentional effort and strategic planning. It’s not always easy, but it’s essential for long-term success. Here are five things I’ve learned:

1. Define and live your core values

Culture is something that you have to work to maintain–from hiring, to management, to every aspect of the company. It is a non-negotiable pillar in creating a strong business. Defining your core values can help everything stay in sync. When we selected our core values for Fluid Truck, it was essential to keep them straightforward, briefly explaining what each value means. This empowers your team to apply these values in their daily work. We kick off each companywide meeting by reviewing our core values. You can use this time to highlight leaders and teams within your company by selecting new people to read these values at the start of the meeting. This promotes leadership development, inclusion, and personal insights. Invite them to share their own thoughts on how these values resonate with them and their work. Integrating core values into every meeting ensures your team is united and working towards common goals.

2. Get communication right

A strong internal communications strategy is essential for ensuring that everyone in your organization, regardless of location or department, is on the same page. This is particularly crucial as your company’s headcount crosses the 150 person threshold or your team is spread out geographically. Consistently communicating your company’s goals, values, and expectations through regular updates, clear guidelines, and diverse channels fosters a sense of purpose and belonging among employees. This improves collaboration, decision making, problem solving, satisfaction, retention, and productivity. A comprehensive internal communications plan is key to building a thriving company culture.

3. Invest in your people

As a leader, investing in your team’s growth and development should be a top priority. Providing ongoing learning and growth opportunities for employees of all levels is crucial for keeping them engaged and aligned with the company’s mission and goals. At Fluid Truck, we’ve seen the benefits firsthand through our leadership roundtable workshops. These sessions bring together seasoned managers and aspiring leaders to share experiences, learn from one another, and develop practical skills. By providing growth opportunities, you shape your company’s future, strengthen its culture, and boost employee satisfaction.

4. Always be listening

Have you thought about how you’re gathering feedback? You should, as it’s critical for promoting open communication, boosting employee morale, and identifying areas for improvement. Implement mechanisms for gathering regular feedback from employees about their experiences and suggestions for improvement. This can include surveys, town halls, and 360-reviews where employees share feedback on their managers. We’ve implemented weekly pulse surveys to gather feedback quickly and consistently. These short, frequent check-ins allow us to make real-time improvements. By creating a consistent feedback loop, I want to demonstrate our commitment to our employees’ well-being and continuously enhance our workplace.