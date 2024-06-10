Innovation Models: What’s Your Company’s Style?

Innovation is a team sport, with varying ideas about how to play to win. These common models have pros and cons.

Our firsthand experience working with big consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies confirms that a passionate entrepreneurial spirit often exists wherever business exists, no matter the company size. There is no single way to innovate. Every company has a unique culture, approach, and team dynamics. Each company requires a different approach to successfully innovate amazing new products.

Innovation teams within large businesses often have more challenges to contend with than their entrepreneurial counterparts. To start, they don’t always have the access to agile manufacturing necessary to innovate with the speed the market demands. This is why entrepreneurs often have a leg up on innovation, particularly with products that are potentially category disrupting.

Rather than simply try to “innovate like entrepreneurs,” big CPGs have an opportunity to revolutionize innovation from within, taking existing strengths and augmenting them with support that fits their innovation style. Here are the plusses and minuses of three common innovation models. Model 1: Internal autonomy

This common innovation model is typically driven by senior leadership and focuses on entering new categories or reaching new consumer targets. Innovation happens within a long-term cycle of developing ideas five to seven years prior to launch.

To address gaps in the base organization’s innovation capabilities and to overcome constraints that could slow innovation or create unnecessary guardrails, the top leadership may pull key players out of their usual assignments for a long-term innovation cycle while creating autonomy to pursue innovation goals, sometimes moving the innovation team to a location separate from main headquarters. On the plus side, this model offers the innovation team multiyear assignments with the resources to focus on long-term innovation goals. They are well set up to ideate breakthrough products and occasionally test and validate them. However, many “autonomous” innovation teams struggle with translating the value of those opportunities back into the organization. The innovators may become disconnected from the base brand’s goals, planning, changing strategies and focus, and company culture.

Consider: In our experience, companies do best with an integrated approach to innovation. Although not every company stakeholder needs to be a decision maker or involved in every part of the innovation process, the most successful models maintain communication and connection across key parts of the organization throughout the innovation process.

Model 2: Enlightened intrapreneurs Large CPG companies often aspire to be “learning organizations” striving to keep their marketers and innovators knowledgeable about the latest insights and methods to promote “disruptive thinking,” teaching employees how to become entrepreneurial.

For example, a company might move a small team of designated internal innovators from the Midwest to California to “live the life” of an entrepreneur for several months. The team is tasked with coming up with ideas while receiving training from consultants and inspiration from non-industry experts, such as tech entrepreneurs, who might help the team catch an innovative spark.

On the plus side, these teams enjoy some of the autonomy outlined in the first model. They benefit from the energy and knowledge of people outside their organization. New thinking leads to identifying exciting opportunities that the core organization would not likely, if ever, come up with on their own. Unfortunately, this model seems to become shaky around making ideas real–building the idea into a product the organization would consider launching and executing them in-market. The root of the problem: The main organization still struggles with inertia, focusing on supporting existing product sets while looking at innovation opportunities with strong skepticism.

Consider: Collaborating to come up with innovative ideas often isn’t the primary issue. The bigger challenge is to make ideas come to life and then bring those ideas into an agile, iterative innovation process that tests those ideas in market, while applying and communicating learning across the organization.

M​odel 3: Marketer as shepherd In this model, a member of the innovation team is designated as the innovation’s shepherd from start–to market. Breakthrough innovation teams (whether inside or outside of the main company) develop, test, and take the innovation through the prelaunch phase. Then one or more of the innovation team members take the helm of that innovation back in the main organization, often under the umbrella of an existing brand.

This model solves for continuity, bringing along the marketer and their insight and passion for innovation, to keep giving the innovation the energy it needs to succeed. However, transitioning roles and the revolving door in CPG companies creates a challenge.

Consider: Not every innovator is cut out to “own” the innovation from idea to launch–and beyond. In some cases, the designated shepherd may be too junior to lobby for the innovation within the base team and then get that product to market. Innovations often require champions with seniority and whole teams that work across the organization to move that innovation forward. Toward an integrated, supported innovation model