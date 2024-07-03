Is the Benefit to Humanity Getting Lost in the AI Shuffle?

I never thought I’d appreciate Elon Musk’s contribution to the artificial intelligence dialogue, but here we are.

Musk’s new lawsuit against OpenAI accuses the nonprofit company of violating its founding agreement by creating a for-profit subsidiary that allowed it to raise the immense capital it needed to fund ChatGPT’s development. Even if Musk is trolling or acting out of self-interest, he raises an important question: Can a company accept over $10 billion in funding and continue operating independently of that investor’s agenda?

There’s so much we don’t know about the logic behind OpenAI’s evolution that we’re left with a sort of Schrodinger’s situation. Did OpenAI take Microsoft’s money out of absolute necessity? Or was it a deliberate move to cement OpenAI as another Big Tech titan?

Was OpenAI’s move to oust CEO Sam Altman a power grab or a corporate espionage act? Or is he truly a corrupt, misguided leader driving the car too fast to be safe?

Does GPT4 achieve the high bar of artificial general intelligence? Or does it still have a long way to go?

Instead of speculating about what we can’t know, or falling into the media narrative of whether Musk or Altman is the good guy, I’d like to look at what we do know–our current outcomes–rather than how we got there. And I’d like to assess these outcomes through the lens of OpenAI’s original mission: to build AI to benefit all of humanity.

The OpenAI board

Sam Altman’s unceremonious firing last November is referred to as “The Blip” by OpenAI employees and a “turkey-shoot clusterf*ck” by Microsoft employees. The conflict itself is a black box, but some of the basics are in the open. Several executive team and board members called out Altman or the company publicly over safety and ChatGPT release concerns. Altman took revenge on them. The board that ousted Altman consisted of three on-staff OpenAI leaders and three independent board members. In the reconstituted board, only one independent board member and Altman remain. The new board comes packed with veteran business leaders with tenures at Salesforce, Meta, Instacart, Sony, and elsewhere, plus a non-voting observer seat for a Microsoft VP.

So, the independent board members whose purpose was to push back when they believed OpenAI was veering off track were undermined and fired when they did just that. The new board seems more weighted on the business than technology side.

Is that good for humanity? A lack of transparency

Musk poked fun at OpenAI’s lack of transparency, claiming he would drop the lawsuit if the company changed its name to ClosedAI. However, back when he was part of OpenAI, Musk agreed in an email with its chief scientist Ilya Sutskever that as its technology evolved, the company should become less transparent about its workings.

That holds merit. Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection AI, argues that complete technical transparency can be capitalized on by bad actors. He cites the CRISPR at-home gene editing technology as an example of giving too much capability to people who, at the very least, aren’t equipped to weigh the implications of what they’re doing. I submit that Big Tech is run by such people already, people whose amassment of power has outpaced that of wisdom. Google’s Gemini snafu betrays as much. But even in the best-case scenario, the integrity of the technology, from a values perspective, can’t rely on any single individual or corporate nexus of power. We can’t know that those holding the reins will always be wise and responsible.

At the moment, we’re forced to take Altman’s word on what’s going on with OpenAI. We have no insight into the values that inform AI’s engineering. And we have no traceability regarding the large language model’s decision making process. In the wake of his ousting, Altman said one of his biggest takeaways was “my recompilation of values.” Given that the original values were supposedly to benefit mankind, this statement feels grim.

Is that good for humanity? Artificial general intelligence

OpenAI defines AGI as “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.” Altman anticipates OpenAI will achieve AGI in the near future, but what constitutes AGI is a set of moving goalposts.

In a pre-ChatGPT world, many experts would look at GPT4 and say “Yep, that’s AGI.” But any serious person using it today can observe its shortcomings. The question is which human it will outperform. A human who can’t do the task at all? A human who can accomplish a task at the bare minimum? A human who excels and specializes in that particular task? AGI is high stakes, as it will almost certainly evolve into a superintelligence that will surpass the capabilities of humans. The intention of designing it for the benefit of humanity is maximally important.

The ambiguity of what constitutes AGI benefits Microsoft. As part of its agreement with OpenAI, Microsoft can only license the use of OpenAI products that fall short of AGI. Microsoft’s commercial interests–and those of OpenAI’s board–lie in moving the AGI goalposts just out of reach of OpenAI’s current capabilities.

Is that good for humanity? The importance of consolidation

Microsoft’s licensing agreements allowed it to inject OpenAI’s models into every nook and cranny of its product suite. You could call this consolidation, which conflicts with OpenAI’s original mission of acting as a counterweight to Big Tech, particularly Google’s DeepMind.

The Federal Trade Commission and the European Union call it that, and so would Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whom Musk’s suit quotes as saying that if OpenAI disappeared, Microsoft has all the intellectual property rights and capability in terms of compute, data, and people to continue on without OpenAI. “We are below them, above them, around them,” Nadella says. Meanwhile, Altman has set his sights on another moonshot: a $7 trillion investment in chip factories and/or data centers. This would consolidate the infrastructure that enables AI beyond the AI technology itself under the control of Big Tech.

Is that good for humanity?

Eyes to see, ears to hear Don’t think me naive. I don’t underestimate the challenge of building something for the human good in a world whose rules, values, and incentives are engineered around profit via the exploitation of users and their data.

Taking stock of our current reality, I sometimes question if it’s even possible for new challengers to gain footing and grow without selling out their integrity. If the choice is between compromising values and ceasing to exist…is that even a choice?