Leaders as Gardeners: Attributes, Actions, and Impact

Much has been written about leadership in business over the past few centuries. Early approaches influenced by the Industrial Revolution saw command, control, and efficiency as leaders’ primary duties. In the mid-20th century, there was a shift towards human relations and behavioral theories, focusing on employee motivation.

Then came contingency theories from thinkers like Daniel Goleman, exploring how leadership styles must be adapted to different situations. Recently, the focus has shifted toward transformational and servant leadership, with new research exploring the impact of diversity, inclusion, emotional intelligence, and the role of technology.

As leadership becomes a buzzword, things can get confusing. I think leadership can be more practically understood and applied when seen as a set of attributes, actions, and impact–that is, what leaders have, what they do, and what they set in motion as a result. These three are interconnected.

Like a gardener, leaders cultivate

It’s a seed’s nature to grow. While this may not be obvious in the rough-and-tumble of organizational work, individuals are no different. That’s where the role of a leader resembles a gardener. Just as gardeners tend to their plants, facilitating conditions where they can thrive, leaders must cultivate their team’s potential, nurturing growth.

In my experience, effective leaders do four fundamental things, which I like to call the four I’s: initiate, implement, innovate, and include. They can do these when they possess four key attributes, which I call the four C’s: courage, competence, character, and collaboration. In this way, they set in motion four essential things, which I call the four P’s: pace, priority, precedent, and positivity.

First and foremost, a leader initiates–they get things started, taking the first step in plowing the soil of opportunity. This is no easy endeavor. Beginning involves overcoming resistance to change. The soil isn’t always easy to plow, but a true gardener takes it upon themselves to make that difficult inroad, which requires courage.

Having initiated, a good leader implements. While starting out can sometimes be easy, sustaining initial momentum requires competence. This involves visionary planning and holding oneself and others accountable while developing the team. A good gardener doesn’t merely sow, but also tends to the seeds until they grow into viable saplings.

As implementation starts, gaps can affect execution. Just as a gardener comes up with novel ways to accommodate the growing needs of their plants, such as setting up trellises for climbing plants and de-weeding regularly, an effective leader innovates–improving structures, processes, tools, and culture. Innovating persistently requires character and keenness, as being complacent is much easier than embracing the discomfort of change.

Lastly, a true leader includes. Just as a trained gardener considers the diverse needs and preferences of all the plants in their care, fostering a thriving and diverse garden, a leader must include others in planning and execution. This requires an openness to collaboration, which demands a mindset of including everyone.

What leaders set in motion

In this way, effective leaders set a necessary pace for their teams, creating a sense of urgency–a blooming garden teeming with life. But it doesn’t end there. With so many possibilities around, they also narrow down the focus on what’s truly important, defining priority. This can only be achieved when leaders are themselves a model of what they would have others be like. By setting a precedent, true leaders create actionable examples for others to follow. This sets up an environment brimming with positivity.

With true leadership, seeds grow into trees, bearing fruit and providing shade, producing new seeds for the next crop–carrying on the gardener’s work. Every leader must, therefore, ask themselves this fundamental question: Am I a good gardener?