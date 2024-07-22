Navigate the Startup Journey: Beyond the Quick Exit

Want to hear a (not so) fun fact about turtles?



Turtles are among the most frequently abandoned pets in the U.S. Why? They live a very long time. Their lifespan can stretch from 25 to an astonishing 100 years. This unexpected longevity, coupled with their evolving care requirements, apparently comes as a complete surprise to a hefty chunk of the turtle purchasing public.

Initially bought on a whim, these charming creatures often find themselves neglected as they grow and the initial enchantment fades. The takeaway? Commit to a turtle only if you’re prepared for the extended journey ahead.

All eyes on the exit I was reminded of this hard-shelled truth when I recently mentored at a startup bootcamp, an experience that was both enlightening and a bit disheartening. The event was packed with smart and ambitious founders. But what struck me most was not their drive or creativity, but their fixation on the idea of a quick exit.

Conversations revealed a concerning trend: Many founders chose their startup’s focus not out of passion or a deep industry understanding, but as a means to an end–a speedy acquisition and the lucrative exit that follows.

For many, the ultimate goal was to build a business quickly and sell it off even quicker, ideally making a hefty return before the ink on their business cards had dried. The reality of startup success

The startup world is mythologized as a race to the bank, where solitary geniuses toil in obscurity until they emerge, blinking in the sudden sunlight, to be showered with cash. But let’s burst that bubble: Quick exits are as rare as a polite discussion on the internet.

The truth is, the startup journey is more marathon than sprint. Data suggests that while many founders hope for an exit within 3-5 years, the reality is often closer to 5-7 years–if an exit happens at all. And with the current economic climate making investors more cautious, the journey might even be longer. So what happens when your startup actually does well, but no knight in shining venture capital comes to whisk you away? Suddenly, you’re not just playing business, you’re in it knee-deep, with actual humans relying on you–employees who’ve made your vision their purpose, and customers who believe in your product almost as much as you do. You’ve accidentally built a community, and now you’re responsible for its well-being, like the pet owner who didn’t realize that turtles live for decades.

Passion and purpose: the true engines of success

This brings us to the crux of the matter: To succeed in the long term, you must be genuinely passionate about your industry and craft a mission that resonates with you personally. Imagine doing the same work you’re doing now, five, 10, or even 15 years down the line. If that thought doesn’t excite you, it might be time to reconsider your path. Or you might need to dig deeper. Find your North Star

What happens when you’re sitting on a great idea but struggling to find your “why?” It’s not uncommon to have a brilliant concept that doesn’t immediately ignite your passion. But there’s good news: Within that idea, there’s often a deeper purpose that can truly resonate with you.

I started BrandBucket, a domain name marketplace, back in 2007. At the time, diving into the domain industry wasn’t exactly on my bucket list. My entry into this field was almost serendipitous, sparked by my hobby of collecting domain names for the various business ideas I was exploring. This somewhat accidental side project eventually blossomed into a significant venture, far beyond my initial expectations. The initial rush of “Wow, this is actually working!” was pretty awesome. But then, reality hit. Running a full-fledged business is a whole different ball game. It meant I had to really think about what I was doing and why. Sure, the domain industry was interesting and all, but I needed something more…something that really spoke to me.

After some reflection, it hit me. My true calling wasn’t just about playing in the domain sandbox; it was about turning the whole playground upside down.

I decided to make BrandBucket a place where it’s all about the buyers, flipping the traditional seller-centric market on its head. That became my North Star. It’s what kept me going through every up, down, and sideways moment that came my way. I just asked myself, “Does this decision make it easier for companies to buy a name for their business?” Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

Here are some things I recommend to aspiring entrepreneurs. Look beyond the exit: Understand that a startup is more than a get rich quick scheme. It’s a commitment to solve a problem and make a difference in your chosen industry.

Understand that a startup is more than a get rich quick scheme. It’s a commitment to solve a problem and make a difference in your chosen industry. Passion is your fuel : Choose a field that lights your fire, not just one you think will heat up your bank account. You’ll need that passion when you’re on hour 17 of a problem you didn’t know could exist.

: Choose a field that lights your fire, not just one you think will heat up your bank account. You’ll need that passion when you’re on hour 17 of a problem you didn’t know could exist. Mission: possible : Find a purpose that sticks, something that gets you out of bed in the morning, even if it’s just the thrill of defying the odds.

: Find a purpose that sticks, something that gets you out of bed in the morning, even if it’s just the thrill of defying the odds. The long haul is part of the deal : Brace yourself for a journey that’s more Lord of the Rings trilogy than Short Circuit.

: Brace yourself for a journey that’s more Lord of the Rings trilogy than Short Circuit. Embrace the journey: Celebrate the small victories, learn from the setbacks, and always keep your mission in focus. The journey of entrepreneurship is as rewarding as the destination.