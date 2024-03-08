Organic or Inorganic? Understanding Organic Grade Chemicals

Many consumers are passionate and fully committed to organic, kosher, halal, and vegan products, to support global sustainability initiatives and reduce our carbon footprint. They may be more interested in products with organic grade chemicals that are regulated and certified by organizations to ensure they are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO).

There have been numerous published studies on the adverse effects of GMOs and additives on human health. Toxicity, allergic reactions, antibiotic resistance, immuno-suppression, cancer, and loss of nutrition are among the many threats to human health when exposed to GMOs and additives. While we may not see the damaging effects immediately, the combination of repeated exposure and accumulated hazardous waste released into the environment will be detrimental to our children’s future and generations to come.

It has become vital for the population to make a larger push towards a more green, sustainable, and healthier world. This means becoming more cognizant of the products we choose to use and one way is to guarantee that the goods that we purchase are certified organic. Consumers buy organic products because they are more confident that they are safe and sustainable. Consumers may find that certified organic products cost more than their nonorganic counterparts. This is because companies pay to have their goods certified. Organic certifications are costly since they undergo extensive rigorous testing to ensure strict adherence to guidelines. Additionally, organic products are vetted closely to verify they are safe for human use. I believe that organic products will continue to grow in popularity as consumers make healthier choices for themselves and their families.

What are organic grade chemicals? There are many grades of chemicals, defined by their purity or end use applications. It can be quite confusing for consumers to put the grading into context. The various grades generally refer to how pure and contaminant-free they are. While this definition may vary depending on the lab, organization, and country producing the chemicals, they are based on similar principles and regulations. Organic certified chemicals are based on being free from contamination or GMOs.

Often, consumers may find products with the USDA Certified Organic seal. When items are USDA-certified organic, it is an indication that the raw materials are produced and processed in accordance with the federal guidelines that outline the soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and the use of additives. Organic product producers use natural substances and biologically-based farming methods throughout as much of their processes as possible. In other words, farmers and producers are not allowed to use GMOs. To be organically certified by the USDA, the soil used to grow produce cannot contain prohibited substances, such as synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Additionally, USDA regulations forbid the use of artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors in organically processed foods.

Previously, we touched on the various grades of chemicals that exist, and among those include kosher and halal. Organic, kosher, and halal certified are all based on values and beliefs that form certain standards. These certifications ensure that all products with this label are in strict compliance with defined standards set forth by the organizations. Kosher certifications set guidelines that conform to the biblical and rabbinic tradition of kosher dietary laws, the laws of kashrut. Halal certifications meet standards that are permitted under Islamic law as defined by the Quran. Kosher and halal products are not interchangeable. For example, kosher baked goods that use alcohol-based vanilla extract would not be considered halal since they do not allow alcohol containing products. This is why many organic chemical suppliers carry halal and kosher certified products for customers.

Organic grade chemicals versus organic chemistry Organic chemistry is concerned with the study of chemical compounds that have carbon in their molecular structure and may contain trace elements such as sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen, chlorine, and hydrogen. Organic chemicals are subdivided into aromatic hydrocarbons, aliphatic hydrocarbons, and carbon containing compounds with functional groups. Organic grade chemicals are granted an organic certification based on meeting guidelines outlined by the USDA, such as being free from GMOs and certain contaminants.

What are the most popular organic grade chemicals? Three of the most popular organic grade chemicals are organic ethanol 190 proof, organic ethanol, and organic MCT oil.

Organic ethanol 190 proof is certified organic since it is made from organic sugar cane produced in farming practices that do not use pesticides or additional chemicals. Additionally, it has been processed in distilleries that comply with organic guidelines. Therefore, organic ethanol is safe to use in food applications, pharmaceuticals, and personal care/cosmetic industries.

Organic ethanol is a common component in industrial products such as a solvent for paints, varnishes, and perfumes. It is often used to sanitize and clean home surfaces as well as laboratory and medical facilities. Bakers also use ethanol to extract flavors from herbs to concentrate and infuse in baked goods. The botanical industry also uses organic ethanol in an extraction process that only uses the most pure, organic, food-grade ethanol resulting in a cannabinoid rich oil, without the unwanted chlorophyll and waxes. Organic MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) oil is USDA certified and produced using a USDA certified organic process to remove certain fats, leaving behind higher desired levels of capric and caprylic acids. Since this process does not contain chemicals or filler oils, there is no unpleasant aftertaste or malodorous smell. MCT contains approximately 15 percent coconut oil and most of the longer chain saturated fatty acids (such as C12, C14, and C16) have been removed. There are many end use applications for MCT oil such as in skincare formulations, soaps, food, and medicinal industries. Of note, MCT oil is popularized among keto dieters who add the oil to their foods. MCTs are converted to ketones by the liver, making them a great source of energy for brain cells.

A popular use of MCT oil is for ketogenic diets since it has been proven to reduce weight by increasing fat oxidation and suppressing hunger. Due to MCT oil’s numerous health benefits, it is widely used in the formulation of various health and nutritional supplements. Additionally, MCT oil has anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which has allowed it to be included in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products. It is used as a viscosity regulator, emollient, and a carrier for active ingredients such as in body lotions, sunscreens, and other skincare items. Why organic grade chemicals?

Since MCT oil and ethanol are used in products that our families use every day, it is important for consumers to be provided with an organic and safe product line that remains true to sustainability initiatives and goals.