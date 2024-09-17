Podcast Power: Turn Your Expertise Into a Client Magnet

The podcast industry is oversaturated.

For those who believe this…don’t let me bore you with my opposing views. But, for those who are willing to color outside the lines, let’s talk about it.

Think back to the early 2000 when cable TV had nearly a thousand channels with 24/7 programming. Did we ever say television was oversaturated? No, because the barrier to entry was so high. The difference with podcasting is there are no barriers. So, how do you make your content standout like a billboard in Times Square? First and foremost you must identify your unique voice and use it to position yourself as a subject matter expert. One of the best things about platforms like my ALIVE Podcast Network, which is designed to amplify diverse voices, is that it helps individuals and businesses leverage their expertise to cultivate new audiences. By embracing podcasting as a tool for thought leadership, you can carve out your niche and make a meaningful impact in your industry.

Still not convinced? Well, I’ve compiled some of my most valuable takeaways from spending the past 24 years in media and entertainment, creating shows for some of the greatest talent like Larry King, Jane Pauley, and many others. Now, clear your mind and consider just how powerful podcasting can be for establishing authority and building connections with your audience. Here are my top five principles that I believe success hinges on:

1. Identify your audience First and foremost, identify who you’re creating your podcast for (and it shouldn’t just be for yourself!). The foundation of any successful podcast is knowing exactly who you’re speaking to. It’s tempting to try and create content that appeals to everyone, but in reality, the more you can tailor your content to a specific audience, the more effective it will be. Think of it this way: When you know who your ideal listener is, you can craft episodes that resonate deeply with them, making your content more engaging and easier to market.

2. Define your purpose

Before hitting record, always ask yourself, “What’s the takeaway for my listeners?” Each episode should leave your audience with something valuable. This could be new knowledge, a fresh perspective, or even just a dose of inspiration. Knowing your end game will help you stay focused and deliver content that keeps listeners coming back for more. 3. No passion = no podcast

Passion is non-negotiable. There’s a tremendous difference between jumping on the podcast bandwagon because it’s trendy versus genuinely wanting to share something meaningful with your audience. Your enthusiasm for your topic should be infectious; it’s the secret sauce to standing out in a crowded space. Remember, your audience can sense when you’re genuinely passionate about a topic. So, whether you’re sharing insights on your industry or interviewing inspirational guests, your passion will drive the magic behind your show…and your monetization.

4. Consistency is key There are hundreds of thousands of podcasts airing across the globe-however, a large percentage of those podcasts are no longer producing regular content. One of my favorite examples around consistency mimics a dating scenario. So, let’s say you and your person have been seeing each other for a few months, and this person stops calling as frequently. They’re not really checking in on you, but in their mind, they may think that they’re establishing boundaries and setting expectations. They’re teaching you how to live without them. The same is true for a podcaster, if you’re not consistent with your episode drops. You’re essentially telling your listeners that your show isn’t really all that important, and you’re ultimately losing subscribers and regular engagement.

5. A clear marketing strategy

This is probably where most creatives make the biggest mistake. You may be assuming that if you make the content and load it to popular podcast directories, the people will come. Unfortunately, that’s not the reality. You have to ask guests to share the segments with their audiences. You should grab interesting sound bites and share them on your social media channels, along with clear instructions for how they can listen to the complete episode. There are so many other tools and tactics you can utilize, but the main point is you shouldn’t attempt to launch anything without a clear marketing strategy…especially not a podcast. Now, y’all know I’m an overachiever, so I’ve got a bonus tip for you: Automate your podcast bookings as much as possible. What does that mean? Any time you can utilize technologies to make your life easier and function more efficiently…do it. A virtual calendar can be a huge time saver when coordinating bookings for your podcast recordings. You can capture pertinent information for the interview, as well as for post-airing promotion. I personally use Acuity, however platforms like Calendly and HubSpot have options as well.