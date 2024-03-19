Private Equity and the Dental Industry’s Consolidation Curveball

The dental industry is near the apex of the consolidation curve; going forward, investors need to look beyond M&A to drive growth.

Consolidation in the dental industry has been great for dental practice owners and private equity (PE) investors. According to Becker’s Dental + DSO Review, about 13% of all dentists are now affiliated with a dental service organization (DSO), which in the best-case scenario allows dentists to tap into the investment value in their practice and gives PE and dentists a vehicle to build wealth.

Industries undergoing consolidation progress through four predictable stages, according to Harvard Business Review’s (HBR) landmark consolidation curve research. For industry players, including PE, it’s critical to know which consolidation stage the sector is in and shift the business strategy accordingly.

That’s because growth drivers change during consolidation–think of it as the consolidation curveball. Here’s what entrepreneurs and investors need to know. Why growth drivers change

The dental industry is approaching the apex of the consolidation curve; Stage 2, as described by HBR, is when organizations scale up through mergers and acquisition (M&A) and major players emerge. Many high-value practices have already been acquired. There will always be practices available for purchase, but in the coming years, practice availability won’t meet investors’ appetite for acquisitions. Affordable capital plays a role in consolidation too, not just in the dental industry but across all sectors. Free-flowing capital helped drive the pace of M&A in the dental sector, and many investors took a hands-off approach to acquired practices, focusing on M&A to drive growth. Now that interest rates are up and inventory is shrinking, industry players are looking for new growth vectors.

Even if interest rates decrease, increased competition for practices raises the multiples (estimate of practice value) on a per-practice basis. That in turn increases the pressure on PE to find new ways to grow to reconcile financial outcomes and debt. What entrepreneurs and investors should focus on next

It’s critical to shift growth strategies in response to consolidation. Investor organizations typically fall on a continuum that ranges from “invisible” at one end, i.e., investors who leave operations largely untouched, to “activist” at the other, top-down organizations that drive operational change. In the latter stages of a consolidation curve, successful investors tend to be on the activist end of the spectrum.

That’s because a so-called “invisible” organization doesn’t provide much value to practice operations. Investor groups that offer infrastructure that benefits practices are in a much better position to succeed after the consolidation curve apex. They don’t have to buy as many practices to maintain growth because they can improve the profitability of their existing practices. This is true across practice types, though it will play out differently according to the unique circumstances of each field. For example, as ophthalmology underwent rapid consolidation, practices benefited greatly from partnerships with organizations that could provide the costly equipment needed to perform laser surgery, which was out of reach for many solo practitioners.

Crush the curveball in any consolidation scenario Dental industry players are starting to talk about “same store sales growth,” which means the focus is shifting from M&A to business basics like revenue cycle management, i.e., making sure that when work gets done, the practice receives timely reimbursement.

Economies of scale also play a role by reducing costs via buying supplies and equipment in bulk. A common-core approach to functions like accounting and recruiting help too–it’s more cost-effective to serve multiple practices.