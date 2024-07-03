Protect Innovation Culture in the Age of Generative AI

As generative AI (GenAI) is adopted across B2B revenue teams, businesses are seeing big efficiency gains–as much as a 66 percent boost in worker performance, according to some research. As the technology becomes more widespread, companies are also beginning to realize benefits beyond improving efficiency, namely in improved creativity and innovation.

However, I’ve also heard concerns from leaders and stakeholders alike that GenAI could have the opposite effect–that by relying too heavily on AI for skills like design, coding, copywriting, etc., we may see a dip in creative thinking. If we’re all using the same AI, after all, won’t we all start to look and sound the same? How will we differentiate, innovate, and thrive? Those concerns have merit. The vast output GenAI enables does have the risk of overwhelming audiences and making it harder for businesses to stand out. But as leaders, I believe we can build a culture in which GenAI adoption helps, rather than hinders creativity, so we can continue to think big and make an impact. Generative AI as a creative catalyst

As GenAI takes over time-consuming, low-creativity tasks, it frees teams up for higher-order thinking that only humans can achieve. Gartner recommends encouraging employees to get creative about how they want to use AI in their jobs: “Actively crowdsource potential uses of AI in the enterprise, and encourage sandboxed pilots by individuals and groups to accelerate time to value.” That’s just what we did at 6sense when we launched an initiative dubbed Automation Domination. We challenged each employee to find ways to automate at least one hour per week of their work to free themselves up for more interesting pursuits. With access to AI tools, it was not a difficult task. One of the best examples was with our business development rep (BDR) team, which used GenAI-powered conversational email to automate certain aspects of their outreach, including responding to inbounds in a consistent and timely manner, following up with prospects after events, and re-engaging accounts with which they had lost contact.

By allowing conversational email to do the heavy lifting on certain outreach efforts, our customers experienced dependable and helpful engagement, and our BDRs had the space to be creative. I am thinking of one BDR who composed revenue-themed lyrics for a hard-to-reach prospect who he knew was a rap fan. It got a smile–and a meeting–and it was possible only because the BDR had time to get to know his prospects’ interests and think creatively about how to connect with them. So yes, this initiative did increase efficiency (we’re currently generating more than 10 percent of our pipeline autonomously), but it also made our BDRs more engaged and excited about their jobs. And Automation Domination has been a tremendous success overall. We have blown past our goal of saving one hour per person per week, offloading an impressive 96,000 human-hours as a company in FY24 through AI-powered automation. How to avoid over-reliance on GenAI

Of course, GenAI doesn’t operate in isolation. The MIT Sloan Management Review found successful AI implementations hinge on a balanced approach, with AI augmenting human decision making rather than replacing it. This partnership between AI and human creativity fosters an iterative process where AI offers suggestions, and humans refine and contextualize these outputs. Striking a balance between AI-driven automation and human creativity is crucial for nurturing a culture of innovation and critical thinking. Here are some strategies leaders can adopt to maintain creativity within B2B revenue teams while increasing the use of AI: Challenge the AI: Cultivate a culture of curiosity and exploration by encouraging team members to question AI-generated outputs and consider alternative scenarios. For instance, a sales team could brainstorm “what ifs” to challenge AI-generated sales forecasts and explore potential opportunities the algorithm may have overlooked. A marketing team could conduct regular audits to validate the accuracy of AI-generated customer personas against market intelligence and behavioral data. Center humans: Make sure human oversight and decision making are at the center of all AI-driven processes. In content creation, for example, encourage your teams to adapt to become the arbiters of quality and relevance. They can use their critical thinking skills to curate ideas and judge final products. “This emphasis on curation necessitates the development of critical thinking, analytical, and evaluative skills, enabling individuals to assess the value, resonance, and impact of AI-generated content–a task that cannot yet be automated,” according to a recent paper in the Review of Managerial Science . Check your data. AI relies on high quality data to produce high quality output. It’s also true that when everyone is using the same AI trained on the same data, the output is likely to look and sound the same. When considering the ways your organization can fuel innovation with AI, make sure you’re feeding it data that is relevant and tailored to your business’s needs. The future of innovation is in our hands