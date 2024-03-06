6 Things I Learned About Customer Service as a CEO

According to a study by Forrester, brands with superior customer experience bring in 5.7 times more revenue than their competitors who lag in customer experience. On the flip side, we know that U.S. companies lose about $136 billion per year because of avoidable customer loss and that it can cost five times more to acquire one customer than to retain an existing one.

This leads us to an undeniable conclusion: The way we interact with customers will make or break our chances of building and maintaining a successful business. As a CEO, I’ve had the pleasure of building and working with a team of client support personnel that has earned a 5.0-star rating on Google across hundreds of reviews, and a 97 percent satisfaction rating among clients. Here are six lessons about exceptional customer service I’ve learned over the years.

Go above and beyond Exceptional service is about exceeding expectations in an impactful way, not just about meeting expectations. In a crowded marketplace where all of your competitors are meeting expectations, you’ve got to create meaningful experiences if you want to stand out. Delivering even more support than the moment calls for is a way to send a message to your customers through your actions–these are the most powerful messages you can send.

This goes beyond mission statements and well-intentioned commitments, to customer satisfaction. It’s about cultivating a culture from the top-down that embraces those moments when you’ve got the opportunity to over-deliver, understanding that the extra effort is going to pay off in all future interactions with this customer. Build personal relationships

Going above and beyond for clients builds trust and keeps them coming back for more. Another crucial component that makes customers feel like they are a part of a meaningful partnership with your company is when you remember the little details.

By investing time in getting to know your clients on a deeper level, you lay the foundation for a meaningful partnership. Just as you would with a friend, make note of their personal preferences, their goals, their likes and dislikes, and anything else that you learn about them. As you recall these throughout regular check-ins, you’ll demonstrate your commitment to their needs and foster a sense of appreciation and respect. Care about the individual customer

The strategies mentioned above fall flat without one critical ingredient: empathy. When you build a culture of empathy from the top down, where your team really cares about the clients you work with, not only do the statements above become second nature, but your clients can sense the authenticity in every single interaction. Every customer interaction is an opportunity to demonstrate genuine care and understanding. A great way to do this is by genuinely hearing what a client has to say, and then putting it into action–making procedural improvements or feature updates that enhance the customer experience. By putting empathy into action, you create meaningful connections that increase your chances of earning future business.

Help them anticipate potential pitfalls When you help a customer out of a frustrating situation, you’re a hero. When you help them avoid those situations altogether, you’re a time-traveling hero. If you’ve been in your industry for any amount of time, your business has amassed years and years of valuable experience. You know more about the processes your clients and customers are going through than they do themselves.

If all your customer service is reactive, even if you’re executing it flawlessly, you’re still missing out on an enormous opportunity to build trust between your customers and your brand. Take the lessons learned through the thousands of interactions with past clients and use it to equip the next client with what they need to know to avoid any common pitfalls. Know when to pick up the phone

With all the communication tools at our fingertips, today’s businesses can be in touch with our customers constantly. But not every communication is created equally–some go much deeper than others. There are moments along the customer journey where email communication fails to accomplish what a five-minute phone call can.

As problems get more nuanced and complex, submitting a support ticket starts to feel more like writing a book report. Talking things through on the phone can save precious time. Plus, it shows your customers that you made time for them and that they have your full attention. You also unlock the ability to give off a reassuring tone that you can’t quite capture over written communication. Be available when they need you most

Customer service issues don’t follow regular business hours, so this could mean being ready and willing to respond at a moment’s notice around the clock, depending on the industry you operate within. Working with corporate event planners and the keynote speakers they book for their events; this is something that our company has to deliver on. For our clients, their months of hard work and careful planning culminate on the day of their event. On these days, we have dedicated personnel ready to respond to anything the day may bring. Understand what these crucial windows of time are for your business’s customers and try to have human beings on the other end of the line when they contact you for help.