Smart Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, I know that one of the most powerful tools at my disposal is the ability to create habits. Habits allow us to repeat behaviors without spending the mental energy and effort otherwise needed to intentionally decide to perform a task. By repeating certain types of behaviors on a regular basis, you can improve your productivity, mental and physical health, and your skills as a leader and entrepreneur. Here are five habits that can benefit every entrepreneur.

Habit of mindfulness Mindfulness has become a buzzword used to mean so many different, vague ideas that it no longer has a specific meaning. The truth is there are a variety of ways to practice mindfulness–and it doesn’t have to be a form of meditation. The point is not to empty your mind but to slow it down, notice your thoughts and feelings, and feel present in your body in the moment.

This practice has great benefits for your mental and emotional wellbeing and can lead to greater clarity throughout your day, improved productivity, and better resilience to burnout. I think it’s particularly important for entrepreneurs to have some form of mindfulness habit to stay focused on what will help their business succeed and for the positive attitude needed to lead effectively.

If you want to meditate but struggle with focusing, try guided meditations including breathing techniques to help center you in your body. And if that sounds boring, one of my favorite methods is to take a walk while focusing on my senses and surroundings–what does the air feel and smell like? What do you notice on the ground, in the trees, or across the street? The trick is to leave your phone behind so you’re not distracted. You’ll feel more focused afterward. Habit of creative exercise

Creativity is one of the most important skills for an entrepreneur, but you can’t rely on inspiration to strike whenever you need it. The truth is that creativity is a skill that can be improved, and it works like a muscle–the more you exercise it, the more it grows, and the easier it becomes to think creatively. The best way to become more creative is to make a creativity habit–spend time practicing it regularly. That could mean dedicating an uninterrupted hour of every work day to creative projects, or like me, you could dedicate a whole day of the week to creative work. The most important thing is to stick with it, even when you aren’t feeling creative. If you exercise it regularly, your creativity muscle will strengthen, and when you need to do something creative, it will come to you much more easily.

Habit of asking more questions The best leaders aren’t the ones who have all the answers–they’re the ones who know how to ask the best questions. The more questions you ask, the more you’ll learn. And when you know how to ask excellent questions, it won’t matter whether you have the right answers, because you’ll have the questions you need to reach those answers.

But asking great questions doesn’t come naturally. It needs to be practiced. Create a curiosity habit by making an effort to ask a question before you state an opinion or give an explanation. The more questions you ask, the better your understanding of any situation and the better equipped you’ll be to give the best possible answer or to make excellent decisions. As a leader, I practice the habit of asking everyone in the meeting for their opinion before sharing my own. Habit of practicing a hobby

In my opinion, every entrepreneur needs a hobby. Hobbies are beneficial to your mental and emotional health, giving you an outlet to relieve stress, practice creativity, and possibly even get some physical exercise. They enrich our lives and provide opportunities for socialization outside the workplace, something many entrepreneurs greatly need. Not only is connecting with people who have similar interests great for your mental health, but it also opens networking opportunities. And, if you share a hobby with your family or friends, it’s a great way to connect with the people who matter most to you.

Whatever your hobby, make a habit of engaging with it regularly. As an entrepreneur, it’s easy to let things like hobbies fall by the wayside while you’re focused on your work. Instead, make a habit of it. Habit of generosity

This may seem a little bit odd, but I think it’s important to create a habit of practicing generosity. If you’re like many of the entrepreneurs I know, you likely already give to charity, and you may have ambitions to make a difference in your community. But it’s also important to practice generosity in tangible ways in our daily lives. Take time every day or week to do something nice for someone in your life, something you know they’ll appreciate. Make a habit of looking for ways to be generous to others through compliments, financial contributions, and through your time. The more you give to others, the easier it becomes to do so. Not only does it feel great to do something nice for someone else, but it also reinforces an abundance mindset by reminding you how much you have to give.