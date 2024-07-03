The DISC Test: Outdated Relic or Timeless Career Tool?

Personality tests are as popular as ever, but do tests created decades ago hold up in today’s work settings?

From good old Myers-Briggs to describing people in the form of colors or animals, some 100 million workers take personality tests each year. Their appeal is both potent and obvious: The idea is that by answering a few questions, we can figure out the many different ways people work, alone and together.

Yet for every advocate who values these tests, there’s a doubter who questions their relevance in today’s workplace.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

After all, how could a century-old test possibly adapt to the challenges of hybrid work models and Zoom fatigue? Why the Fortune 500 still uses DISC

One of the foundational tools in the employer’s assessment battery is the DISC. First developed in 1928 by psychologist William Moulton Marston, DISC measures a person’s workplace behaviors in four areas: drive, influence, support, and clarity. Drive people are bold and want to take charge; Influencers are “people people” with big ideas; Supporters are steady and cooperative; Clarity folks are analytical and like to know the facts.

While other tests rise and fall in popularity, DISC arguably is the world’s most widely used work assessment model. Nearly three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies reportedly rely on it for team-building, problem-solving, and conflict resolution. In part, this is due to DISC’s strong research backing. The test boasts high measures of reliability, which means it’s measuring what it’s supposed to measure in a consistent and dependable way. Plus, it describes individual behavior using just four work styles. This makes it easy to implement, easy to understand, and easy to apply across a wide range of workplace scenarios.

So, what’s wrong with DISC?

DISC’s simplicity is also its downfall. In a world where everyone knows their Enneagram (nine types), Myers-Briggs (16 types), or even which Disney character they are (endless possibilities), DISC seems a bit restrictive. How can we all fit into one of just four categories? Take a Clarity (C) personality, for example. They’re great with facts and details, always checking for accuracy. The assumption is you place them in a quality control position where they ensure every angle is considered before the team jumps into action.

But what if, like famous C-type Bill Gates, that person also has considerable Drive (D) traits? By putting them in the analyst’s role where there’s no room to take risks, you’re not allowing this person to perform at their best. When planning their career, the C-type might limit themselves.

For DISC fans, this would be a major misstep. DISC was never meant to box people into rigid types. That same C-type analyst may transform into a decisive, driven leader when facing a crisis, because people are complex. They respond to different situations in different ways. DISC simply helps identify the areas where a person might need coaching, training, and opportunities to excel.

Update DISC for a modern workplace

So, is DISC outdated or still useful? The answer depends on which version you’re using. Modern DISC tests should offer more nuance. Truity’s DISC tackles this by providing 12 distinct subtypes. The added subtypes provide a more robust understanding of how people operate in the modern workplace, where different characteristics matter and the full breadth of human difference is celebrated, not restricted.

For instance, a Support person with strong Influence traits now has their own type, S/i, reflecting their unique blend of calm dependability and persuasive optimism. Drive people with strong Clarity skills are now D/c, highlighting their talent for continuous improvement as well as self-directed goal achievement. In addition to Truity’s test, there are other reputable, updated DISC tests out there, including Wiley’s.