The Most Efficient Way to Get Your Franchise Started

Let me tell you a story about my friend, Dave. Everyone probably knows someone like Dave. Almost everything he does is a success. Throw him a ball? He’ll catch it without looking. Give him a BINGO card? He’ll probably win. Invite him to trivia night? He’ll ace it. It’s not surprising his nickname is Lucky Dave.

Dave is a businessman. Recently, he contacted me about his hunch that a certain franchise was going to hit big on the market. Knowing my experience in the outsourcing business, he contracted my company to help him with the process of launching a franchise.

Of course, Lucky Dave’s hunch was correct. The brand skyrocketed right after he signed the papers. Unfortunately, the franchise he bought simply came with the materials, equipment, and a few manuals-;that’s it. Dave was left to his own devices to figure out how to run his branch. Outsourcing can help

Luckily, Dave had already called me. The outsourcing industry has enabled my team and me to gain ample knowledge of almost every type of business–from home healthcare to e-commerce and even legal services. If there is one thing we know, it’s how to run a company. My virtual team immediately stepped in and worked as Dave’s initial staff, crafting strategies, drafting needed reports, launching marketing campaigns –basically buying Dave time to figure everything out.

This brings me to my point: I’ve noticed that it is fairly common that franchisees are left to figure out the business all on their own. Other than a short orientation on the brand’s policies, new business owners struggle to hit the ground running with almost zero support. This is where outsourcing comes in! An outsourced team can serve as the initial staff while franchise owners test the waters and discover what processes work best for them. What do franchisees need?

It got me thinking about all the other aspiring franchise owners who might be in a similar situation to Dave. So, I’m going to share the things we’ve noticed franchisees often need help with:

Franchise onboarding and training

Since the franchise is new, it’s no wonder many owners struggle with the initial onboarding and training of their first staff. Experienced and skilled outsourced teams can help businesses develop a streamlined process for onboarding and training. That way, your business can hit the ground running. Data scraping and lead generation

A lot of new franchisees struggle with gathering data and finding leads. Outsourced staff can streamline operations across multiple locations, freeing up internal resources for core tasks. That ensures new franchisees benefit from efficient data collection and enhanced productivity.

Marketing campaigns

Being new to the business can also mean that you’ll need to start from scratch when it comes to marketing. Launching a successful campaign requires data and strategic planning. Outsourcing provides you with staff who are skilled and experienced in launching marketing campaigns. That means you can maintain your business’ marketing momentum with zero downtime.

Corporate partnerships

Just bought the franchise? Then you may not yet be very familiar with the current who’s who in the industry. We’ve noticed that new franchisees often struggle to nurture new corporate partnerships. Having an outsourced staff will free your time to make those industry connections. Your skilled team will help you with the strategies to close those deals. Influencer campaigns

What do influencers do? Well, they influence people! Influencer campaigns are a relatively new concept. Like traditional brand ambassadors and endorsers, a timely shout-out from an influencer can do wonders for your franchise. In our line of work, we have observed that franchisees are often intimidated by this new marketing strategy. Through outsourcing, you can connect with an influencer who fits your brand, and create engaging content.

Pre-opening preparation

If you’re new to franchising, actually launching the business can feel quite daunting. Preparing the site, coordinating logistics, and streamlining marketing efforts can overwhelm a one-person show. An initial staff with launch experience will ensure your milestone moment is a success. The challenges franchises experience are unique from different industries. A solution-based framework is needed to properly support franchises, from managing multiple locations, executing the company’s playbook, to effectively launching marketing campaigns. Some outsourcing companies recognize this, and my company, for example, crafted a Franchise Support System to offer businesses the optimal support. Whether the business needs help starting up or scaling up, any challenge can be conquered.

More than luck

Eventually, Dave’s new business was a success. He was able to hire the staff he needed and is now even looking to expand with another branch.