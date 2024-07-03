The Power of In-Store Testing

Bridging imagination and reality is key to unlocking potential in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) innovation cycle. First, you come up with a new concept. Then you make and test it with consumers. But, in our experience working with large CPG companies, the innovation cycle is never fully complete until the product has a chance to be sold in stores.

The truth is that among innovations that make it to market, many flame out within the first three years. Often a product launches with high expectations, based on rave reviews in multiple focus groups and simulated consumer tests, only to get lackluster results on the shelves next to all of its competitive options, so the company discontinues the product.

It isn’t that companies aren’t analyzing how consumers react to new product ideas. On the contrary! But many are missing a huge opportunity to go beyond conceptual testing to in-store, real-world interactions between consumers and product. The more we test our clients’ concept-validated ideas in stores, the more we see that concept tests, especially when testing disruptive concepts, are not consistent predictors of in-market success. It makes perfect sense: A bunch of ideas described in a few paragraphs and seen on a computer screen (without any competitive context) is okay for ranking good versus bad ideas, and testing how far those possibilities can go. But it’s bad for understanding and predicting true purchasing behavior and the size of the prize of the opportunity.

While concept test participants may indicate that they’ll add that new detergent or new food items to their regular purchases, it doesn’t always play out that way in the context of an actual retail store with all its noise and distractions–specifically the 50,000 other products on the shelves. Bottom line, the in-store experience is wildly different from that of an online study or focus group.



How do consumers react to the product in real stores? In-store testing allows a disruptive innovation to be tested in a true holistic way, such as in a competitive selling environment. There are several ways to do this, from quick methods that offer qualitative consumer insights to longer-term methods that glean insights from thousands of actual transactions.

For example, Mission Field’s most basic in-store testing method, called ASI, measures whether a product stands out in a real competitive retail environment. Working with client teams, we gather feedback from dozens of consumers in a very short timeframe and begin assessing whether the concept needs further tweaking or is close to the finish line.

In a recent ASI project, we learned that the client’s concept did well overall, but not as well as expected. The competitive dynamics in the store, on the shelf, were tougher than the client realized. We also learned that consumers would pay a higher price for the item–a bonus–but that the label needed work in order to deliver that premium impression to consumers. All of this would have been hard to achieve in a standard research methodology. The next level of in-store testing–what we call a weekend test–garners feedback from hundreds of shoppers. These tests are highly iterative and help companies explore the effects of different positioning, pricing, formula, packaging, and communication approaches. Weekend tests add quantitative insights to the qualitative information that can be used to evaluate the product’s strengths and weaknesses.

Finally, our clients often choose a more in-depth, longer-term in-store test that analyzes thousands of test item sales versus many tens of thousands of competitive item sales to gauge the innovation opportunity against real consumer behavior.



The transactional testing method in action Recently we performed an in-store test for a client exploring a new product that was backed by a considerable amount of food development research and insights. Their concept was appealing, flavorful, and met consumers’ desire for healthier foods that are both approachable and good tasting. The company’s well-trained designers created distinctive packaging that showcased the brand’s values in a unique package structure.

Unfortunately, when the product was placed on-shelf, we discovered that shoppers couldn’t read the label. The packaging images looked outstanding on a desktop screen, but when reduced to the actual label size, they were hard to decipher. This in-store transactional test gave the client significant insights and pointed to key improvements that would be needed before a major launch.