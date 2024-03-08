3 Challenges to New Product Innovation

Big consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies often express envy for smaller brands. How is it that entrepreneurs who lack resources and industry experience win at category disruption and, over the long term, gain market share? The truth is that smaller brands often have the innovation advantage because they lack the size and systems that give big companies strength.

But that’s not the whole truth because innovation is not either/or–small and disruptive or big and non-disruptive. Big companies can benefit from their size and achieve the innovation agility of smaller companies. When big companies help drive cutting-edge innovation (even with agile partners)–making strategic adjustments to their innovation and process approaches–big CPGs and consumers win. Product volume and distribution

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Large CPG companies are excellent at launching new products and making millions of units, distributing them throughout the country in a matter of months. The way a CPG company can make that happen is an amazing feat of human engineering and logistics. It’s part of what makes category-leading brands powerful in their own right. But it also comes with a downside.

Consider: When your operations are designed for national launches achieving 85 percent all commodity volume (ACV) in a matter of months, you naturally struggle with any innovation idea that might require a smaller and more nimble approach. In fact, making 500 or 5,000 units of a new-to-the-world idea can be almost as complex as making a million units within the same company. Big companies can: Consider utilizing a new and separate set of external partners, ones designed for flexibility, to help test and incubate ideas. It is important–and possible–to set parameters in-line with the risk of smaller production. Focus on making enough to prove you have a product worth scaling before bringing the idea back into the company’s big supply chain process with all of its hurdles.

Manufacturing efficiency When you have a factory that makes a specific product, it’s much easier to stay focused on that product and keep trying to sell more of it, rather than diversifying focus and creating something outside of its current capabilities. Plus, in big companies, there are entire teams whose focus and rewards are based on increased output, quality, and lowering the cost of manufacturing.

Consider: Few startups have large-scale manufacturing. Starting relatively small with a co-manufacturer, is the norm and provides advantageous flexibility. Even moving to external co-manufacturing is often seen as risky and outside of many companies’ comfort levels. But moving to new external manufacturing partners can open up possibilities for nimble innovation.

Big companies can: Once big CPGs see innovation outside the lens of their current efficient production, they’re better able to achieve the speed and flexibility of entrepreneurial brands. It can take time and effort to get buy-in, but the biggest “ahas” often come from thinking outside of current capabilities. Established expertise and capital

To craft and launch a disruptive product means changing your internal systems and processes. You’ll need to acquire additional expertise and manufacturing capabilities for success. Large companies focus huge resources to operate with excellence, so while innovation teams are often pushing forward into new spaces, the rest of the organization is often hesitant. What’s more, protecting the existing profitable business is important to the entity’s survival, and taking away focus or resources from the base business can have serious implications that, again, feel like big risk. This is most often what leads a larger CPG to focus on line extensions and ideas already close to the core.

Consider: Startups do not tend to be encumbered by established overhead or legacy systems. They inherently have flexibility to build, adapt and change. They don’t need to “do what we’ve always done.”