3 Things I’ve Learned and 1 Promise I’ll Keep to My Teams

During a recent all-company meeting, a younger team member asked me about the greatest lessons I’ve learned in my tenure as CEO. Her timing couldn’t have been better: I was soon going to hype the team up to tackle 2024 during our company kickoff, and I recently hit my 3-year mark in the role. I told her I wanted to take time to reflect on how to answer that question, so later that night I put pen to paper. Now several years into my CEO journey, here are a few of the biggest lessons I’ve learned and, more importantly, how I see those lessons helping my teams and me win in 2024.

I think of accountability as an essential leadership tactic that powers successful teams. Most importantly, it shows trust between people. I hold myself accountable to my executive team for big goals and important conversations. I’m committed to doing everything I can to create the chemistry that breeds successful teams.

The accountability is multi-directional: The team is also accountable to me, each other, and their teams. This is a joint promise we all need to achieve success. I’ve been called an “equal opportunity pusher” in the past, and I’m proud of it. It’s my job to push people to achieve their full potential, beyond what they think is possible.