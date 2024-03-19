3 Things I’ve Learned and 1 Promise I’ll Keep to My Teams
Here are lessons from my three years as a CEO that everyone can use.
BY CHRISTINA KOSMOWSKI, CEO OF LOGICMONITOR
During a recent all-company meeting, a younger team member asked me about the greatest lessons I’ve learned in my tenure as CEO. Her timing couldn’t have been better: I was soon going to hype the team up to tackle 2024 during our company kickoff, and I recently hit my 3-year mark in the role. I told her I wanted to take time to reflect on how to answer that question, so later that night I put pen to paper. Now several years into my CEO journey, here are a few of the biggest lessons I’ve learned and, more importantly, how I see those lessons helping my teams and me win in 2024.
Lessons learned
- First and foremost, align on a North Star. Hone in on the one thing that every team in your organization can use to guide them. For my team and me, it’s customer obsession. It starts at the executive level–meeting with customers regularly to truly understand their needs. It means hearing about what they love and learn, and what we still need to solve. Then it ripples to every manager, engineer, and customer support specialist. Reinforce this vision every chance you have and win people over with it.
- Alignment goes beyond a shared goal. I’ve played competitive sports my entire life, and know firsthand that having a team that collaborates seamlessly is essential. Even with total commitment and the best intentions, you can’t do it alone. Building a strong and cohesive team is a necessity. It’s leaders’ responsibility to ensure every team member feels heard and appreciated while challenging them to be better every day.
- Be adaptable. Even with a high-functioning, cohesive team, the best-laid plans can still go awry. I’ve learned (sometimes the hard way!) to be adaptable. The worlds of business and technology are changing quickly and to stay ahead we need to be able to pivot. Do this by steeping yourself in the work (meeting with customers, partners, employees, investors, and anyone at the top of their game with insights to share) to prepare for what is to come and change course as necessary.
Hold each other accountable
I think of accountability as an essential leadership tactic that powers successful teams. Most importantly, it shows trust between people. I hold myself accountable to my executive team for big goals and important conversations. I’m committed to doing everything I can to create the chemistry that breeds successful teams.
The accountability is multi-directional: The team is also accountable to me, each other, and their teams. This is a joint promise we all need to achieve success. I’ve been called an “equal opportunity pusher” in the past, and I’m proud of it. It’s my job to push people to achieve their full potential, beyond what they think is possible.
Overall, we pledge to practice what we preach. If we’re going to share a grand vision, let everything we do reinforce that. When we talk about cohesion, we should make sure everyone in an organization feels heard and included. And if all else fails, we need to think on the fly. This year, keep these principles top of mind, and hold yourself accountable for making sure your values and vision permeate the entire organization or team.
