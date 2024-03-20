3 Ways to Make Yourself Irreplaceable in the Age of AI

From learning to leading, elevate your career in times of change with these key strategies.

Artificial intelligence platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s Gemini are transforming technology and reshaping entire industries. Goldman Sachs predicts that generative AI will drive 7 percent growth in GDP in the coming decade through new innovations and efficiency gains. Businesses are racing to harness AI’s potential, reminiscent of how the internet, mobile, and cloud computing revolutionized the way we live and work.

This acceleration brings excitement and a tinge of existential dread to the corporate world. This is especially true among those facing job insecurity in the face of layoffs and “efficiencies.” Amidst predictions of AI replacing 85 million jobs by 2025 and taking over 52 percent of jobs globally, there are widespread implications for knowledge workers, including writers, marketers, salespeople, programmers, engineers, and more.

But all is not lost. AI is predicted to create 97 million new jobs, and with that, there’s a rising demand for individuals fluent in AI. If you’re willing to put in the work, now is the time to become that trusted expert. Let’s uncover three strategies you can implement today to make yourself irreplaceable tomorrow.

Be curious — make learning a daily practice With some curiosity, consistency, and a willingness to explore new ideas, you’ll find that you can make learning a daily practice. Allocate dedicated time, whether it’s listening to Nvidia’s AI podcast at the gym or reading a newsletter while commuting. Sign up for the TLDR AI, The Deep View, and The Rundown AI newsletters, to name just a few.

Attend webinars with industry leaders, network in LinkedIn groups, and swap stories with conference attendees. Lastly, cover the basics through online courses like Google AI for Everyone or IBM’s AI Foundations for Everyone, granting you indispensable knowledge and new perspectives. Develop expertise in a specific niche

Although AI is predicted to create 9 percent of all future U.S. jobs by 2025, opportunities like prompt engineering and AI ethics are in high-demand today yet lack specialists. In any industry, mastering specific niches — like machine learning applications in health care or AI-driven marketing analytics — will allow professionals to address complex challenges at work. Someone in education could propel their career by developing expertise in AI-based adaptive learning platforms or utilizing AI to generate educational content. Simply put, focus your expertise on your passions.

One example of many, Unilever’s effort to more efficiently screening global job applications led them to implement an AI-driven recruitment platform, reducing hiring timelines from four months to a few weeks. Niche expertise, coupled with creativity and strategic thinking, reinvented their recruitment process. Become your company’s AI super user

In our agency, professional development is a top priority, so naturally we have embraced AI experimentation. One superstar caught the AI bug and emerged to spearhead our efforts. He initiated a Slack channel to spark insightful AI discussions, organized custom-GPT hackathons, and regularly reviewed tools. By going above his job description and finding his passion in AI, he became our trusted AI expert. To become the AI superstar in your company, encourage a mindset shift towards AI adoption and responsible use. Show colleagues how AI streamlines tasks and frees time for innovation. Gamify the learning experience — organize deepfake-spotting competitions or show off AI-generated images. Reward creativity and make learning about AI accessible, practical, and fun!