To Sustain Success, Keep Reinventing Your Business

Ancient Greek philosopher Plato famously said words that have come down to us as “Necessity is the mother of invention.” English mystery writer Agatha Christie differed, saying “I don’t think necessity is the mother of invention. Invention, in my opinion, arises directly from idleness, possibly also from laziness . To save oneself trouble.”

Now, I’m not going to wade into that particular debate, but I will assert that reinvention is a necessity if your business is going to prosper. And it’s never simple. Reinvention means change, and change can be difficult, painful, and scary. But I believe that developing a culture of change — along with the willingness of company leadership to embrace it — is one the keys to our success at SynFiny Advisors.

Leave your comfort zone behind

This doesn’t mean that you or your company need to fundamentally change who or what you are. It means that you need to leave your comfort zone and actively pursue knowledge, skills, and experiences that challenge you — emotionally and intellectually — so that you can constantly reinvent yourself as a leader in wide-ranging areas.

As an example, our global expansion plans, unsurprisingly, were significantly complicated by the Covid pandemic. We had made the choice to enter four new regions and multiple countries at the same time businesses and travel were effectively shutting down. This would have been a daunting, and perhaps even overwhelming challenge for company leadership in SynFiny’s earliest days.