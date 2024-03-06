Want Higher Open Rates? Send Good Emails Consistently

A new report shows that most people open brand emails because that brand has earned their trust. Here’s how you can do the same-and stand out in your customers’ inboxes.

If you send emails for your business, you probably spend a good amount of time refining your subject lines. But contrary to popular belief, subject lines aren’t the primary driver of email open rates.

Forty-seven percent of people open a brand email because that brand always sends them good emails, according to a new ZeroBounce report. Subject lines, however, come in second, with 42 percent of people stating they mostly pay attention to an email’s subject.

“More powerful than any subject line is your sender name. That’s because your sender name brings to the surface all of your subscriber’s feelings about their recent interactions with your brand,” says Chad S. White, head of research at Oracle Digital Experience Agency. “So, for instance, if their last email interaction was good, they’re much more likely to engage with your latest email. I call this the zero stage of an email interaction,” the email marketing expert adds. So, how can you create emails that delight your customers–every time? Let’s look into three ways to improve your approach and increase your engagement.

Don’t lose people’s trust Since brand trust tremendously influences email open rates, building a solid reputation in people’s inboxes is your primary goal. But White brings up a great point: “When someone signs up to receive your marketing emails, you already have their trust,” he says. “So, as much as brands should be trying to build more trust, they should be vigilant about avoiding tactics that can cause them to lose trust.”

White offers examples such as using vague and misleading subject lines, and talking way more about yourself than your audience. Honesty and a desire to be of service will take you much farther in the long run. Be helpful and entertaining

Sending too many self-promotional emails can cause subscribers to lose interest in your brand quickly. To build enthusiasm around your emails, make every message worthwhile.

“If a subscriber knows your email will make them laugh, delight them in some way, or provide them with something valuable, they will open it,” says Emily Ryan, founder of Mailchimp email marketing agency Westfield Creative. “It can be as simple as a funny GIF or a list of great articles to read,” the expert suggests. To learn what most resonates with your subscribers, check your metrics regularly and fine-tune your content strategy. You may conclude that simplifying your emails doesn’t just save you time, but it also serves your audience better.

Make your emails more personal Companies that enjoy high open and click rates take the time to create emails that feel truly personal. Segmenting your database and writing emails tailored to each group of customers will help you create a similar experience.

Use criteria such as past behavior, demographics, and preferences to divide your audience effectively. For instance, you could craft a series of emails for customers who’ve just signed up on your platform but haven’t made a purchase yet. Nurture this segment with educational content that shows the value you bring to their lives. Customers who’ve just canceled a subscription could benefit from a special offer and content highlighting what they’ll miss out on.