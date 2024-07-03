What a Football Simulation Teaches About Compensation
With values-based compensation, leaders can build a championship team that lasts not just for a season, but for decades.
BY DANIEL TODD, FOUNDER AND CEO OF INFLUENCE MOBILE
In the early ‘90s, I discovered the game Front Page Sports Football, a comprehensive simulation that allowed users to draft, recruit, and train athletes to create a championship-winning team. The players all started within a similar range of points indicating their initial capabilities, but beyond stats, drafting the right players depended on how well they fit in with the team. Users could develop their players over time by distributing additional points across the players’ various strengths and weaknesses. To win consistent championships required strategically leveraging that unique mix of individual abilities.
In business, successful team building, management, and growth that lasts not just for a season but for decades require a similar approach. As leaders, we need to continuously invest in each employee’s contributions balanced against the team’s overall objectives and diverse individual capabilities. A values-based compensation model lets us build that championship team.
The underdog’s competitive advantage
A value-based compensation model gives smaller companies a competitive advantage to defend against the biggest companies with the deepest pockets that can pay virtually any salary. I once knew a startup that recruited a developer away from a major software company for $200,000, only to have that software company recruit the same developer back a month later for $350,000. More money will always be attractive to people, even if it means working at a place where they are unhappy (for some).
Smaller companies can still compete with those tech giants by building a workplace people love. In 2022, McKinsey researchers found that non-financial recognition was responsible for up to 55 percent of employee engagement, while a lack of career development and advancement opportunities was one of the top three reasons people would leave. A 2023 Hubspot Hybrid Work Report found that 52 percent of U.K. workers would rather have strong relationships rather than a 10 percent raise. With a value-based compensation model focused on actual results, leaders nurture a performance-based culture that encourages and supports individual and team development that motivates people to stay.
While average salary rates can establish a baseline for compensating new employees, traditional compensation models often rely on metrics unrelated to actual job performance–such as job title, educational qualifications, and raises based on seniority, tenure, or the cost of living. These factors can create disparities, especially for remote companies. For example, it might seem unfair to pay a junior new hire more simply because they live in San Francisco compared to more experienced employees in Oklahoma. However, from a value-based perspective, that San Francisco employee’s compensation might be justified if they can demonstrate exceptional contributions that significantly enhance the company’s value.
Train a team of MVPs
Like getting a third-string player onto the first-string team, employees can earn more in a value-based model with an ongoing training regimen that evaluates and drives what they need to improve. Some value aspects will be department specific and certain roles more easily may translate into revenue growth. Still, people can maximize their contribution in many ways: always putting in a tremendous effort, being an amazing culture fit, or optimizing time for deep work and purposeful scheduling.
Rather than waiting until the annual review to discuss ways they can contribute more value to the company, we want to regularly communicate those goals and give everyone the opportunity to increase their skills to achieve them. To ensure this model can scale, stay flexible, and evolve with the company, leaders need to:
- Draft the right players: Seek out candidates who value culture over the absolute highest compensation. We start with a strengths finder assessment for every new hire, to understand how they can most contribute to the team’s objectives. One new hire found their strength was communication, so the HR manager suggested they act as their team’s representative to communicate their work to the rest of the company. Another was highly organized and now keeps the backlog. People typically enjoy operating within their strengths, so evaluate and apply them in a way that aligns with overall cultural impact.
- Establish clear goals and frequent communication: Start with HR and management to ensure buy-in from the rest of the team. Our operations VP would always ask how she could bring more value to the company, so we naturally adopted a value-based compensation plan, which she now practices with her team. Train managers to provide regular and structured one-on-one communication so individuals understand their strengths, cultural impact, and performance and how to enhance those contributions over time. Be granular and transparent. Individual salaries and development plans are confidential, but leadership should be able to explain the value behind everyone’s compensation.
- Ensure consistency, performance tracking, and regular feedback: Just as professional athletes need professional trainers, leaders need HR and managers to ensure consistency and accountability. We looped in our HR operations analyst to be the value-based compensation coach, helping managers design and track training programs for each employee and providing follow-up. Someone checking in ensures the work gets done. They should also gather feedback from employees and management and assess every 90 days for continuous improvement.
- Reward employee contribution based on total company performance: Explain to individuals the kinds of contributions that impact value and provide targeted training that amplifies existing strengths that balance the team dynamic. Then, reward team members for their hard work with higher pay. If someone thinks their value increase should translate to one level of compensation, we might add another 5 percent to their request. If they want more than we are offering, we explain the steps they could take to earn it and the support we could offer to get them there.
Some employees and employers might initially prefer the familiarity of traditional compensation models and hesitate at the change. However, the effort to establish value-based metrics and ensure fairness is a worthwhile investment that ultimately simplifies processes and enhances both employee growth and shareholder value. By involving everyone in the design process and clearly communicating its benefits, we can help employees see that a value-based model not only aims to maximize their earnings, but also aligns with the company’s long-term success. This approach can transform initial skepticism into enthusiastic support.
