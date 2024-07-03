What a Football Simulation Teaches About Compensation

In the early ‘90s, I discovered the game Front Page Sports Football, a comprehensive simulation that allowed users to draft, recruit, and train athletes to create a championship-winning team. The players all started within a similar range of points indicating their initial capabilities, but beyond stats, drafting the right players depended on how well they fit in with the team. Users could develop their players over time by distributing additional points across the players’ various strengths and weaknesses. To win consistent championships required strategically leveraging that unique mix of individual abilities.

In business, successful team building, management, and growth that lasts not just for a season but for decades require a similar approach. As leaders, we need to continuously invest in each employee’s contributions balanced against the team’s overall objectives and diverse individual capabilities. A values-based compensation model lets us build that championship team.

The underdog’s competitive advantage

A value-based compensation model gives smaller companies a competitive advantage to defend against the biggest companies with the deepest pockets that can pay virtually any salary. I once knew a startup that recruited a developer away from a major software company for $200,000, only to have that software company recruit the same developer back a month later for $350,000. More money will always be attractive to people, even if it means working at a place where they are unhappy (for some). Smaller companies can still compete with those tech giants by building a workplace people love. In 2022, McKinsey researchers found that non-financial recognition was responsible for up to 55 percent of employee engagement, while a lack of career development and advancement opportunities was one of the top three reasons people would leave. A 2023 Hubspot Hybrid Work Report found that 52 percent of U.K. workers would rather have strong relationships rather than a 10 percent raise. With a value-based compensation model focused on actual results, leaders nurture a performance-based culture that encourages and supports individual and team development that motivates people to stay.

While average salary rates can establish a baseline for compensating new employees, traditional compensation models often rely on metrics unrelated to actual job performance–such as job title, educational qualifications, and raises based on seniority, tenure, or the cost of living. These factors can create disparities, especially for remote companies. For example, it might seem unfair to pay a junior new hire more simply because they live in San Francisco compared to more experienced employees in Oklahoma. However, from a value-based perspective, that San Francisco employee’s compensation might be justified if they can demonstrate exceptional contributions that significantly enhance the company’s value.

Train a team of MVPs

Like getting a third-string player onto the first-string team, employees can earn more in a value-based model with an ongoing training regimen that evaluates and drives what they need to improve. Some value aspects will be department specific and certain roles more easily may translate into revenue growth. Still, people can maximize their contribution in many ways: always putting in a tremendous effort, being an amazing culture fit, or optimizing time for deep work and purposeful scheduling. Rather than waiting until the annual review to discuss ways they can contribute more value to the company, we want to regularly communicate those goals and give everyone the opportunity to increase their skills to achieve them. To ensure this model can scale, stay flexible, and evolve with the company, leaders need to: