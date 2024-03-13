Why Soft Skills Matter Most in Today’s Talent Acquisition

With increasing automation, soft skills stand out even more and are worth seeking out and investing in.

During a recent interview, a candidate’s ability to empathetically handle a tough customer situation impressed us more than their technical skills, highlighting the rising importance of soft skills in our decision making. LinkedIn data shows that 92 percent of recruitment professionals believe soft skills are more critical than ever as AI and automation reshape the business landscape. It’s not just about technical know-how but also about how you deal with the human aspects of your job.

The growing importance of soft skills in recruitment Soft skills have always been essential to hiring, but their significance has reached unprecedented levels. By leading an entirely remote company, I’ve seen first-hand how necessary these skills are to finding and keeping top talent, especially as hard skills become automatable. Soft skills — uniquely human qualities such as critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills — are the unsung heroes of professional success as they become irreplaceable.

Recent studies underline this change: The demand for soft skills in job advertisements has risen sharply in the last few years. The Stepstone Group’s analysis of job advertisements shows a significant 190 percent increased emphasis on soft skills from 2019 to 2023.

Soft skills set us apart from artificial intelligence, so as these advanced technologies evolve, the need for soft skills — such as creativity, communication, and collaboration — has increased by 53 percent, according to the latest Coorpacademy survey. I’ve noticed that employees with exceptional soft skills have proven that they can understand their clients’ needs, build solid relationships, and be creative. The bottom line is simple: Soft skills improve employability and contribute to scalable, successful businesses. If your company aims to be future-proof, prioritizing soft skills when hiring is not only wise — it’s imperative.

Top soft skills employers seek in candidates today In my CEO role at Virtual Latinos, I’ve identified critical soft skills that are becoming increasingly important in today’s talent acquisition. The following soft skills aren’t just buzzwords but building blocks for a successful career in today’s dynamic workplace:

Communication: Strong verbal and written communication is at the top of the list. We’re seeking candidates who can articulate their thoughts clearly, helping them interact well with others.

Adaptability: Adaptability is crucial for navigating change. We're looking for candidates who can rise to challenges, learn quickly, and adjust their approach to new situations.

Adaptability is crucial for navigating change. We’re looking for candidates who can rise to challenges, learn quickly, and adjust their approach to new situations. Critical thinking: Employers value logical and creative problem solvers. Critical thinkers thrive in dynamic environments, and at Virtual Latinos we’ve seen the positive impact of this trait firsthand. Analyzing the specified LinkedIn data, 89 percent of respondents observed that inadequate soft skills are frequently associated with unsuccessful hires, signaling a shift in the way hiring success is assessed. This transformation underscores the importance of cultivating a balanced mix of soft skills and essential competencies for success in the evolving professional world. The future belongs to those with a harmonious blend of both. How to assess soft skills when hiring

At Virtual Latinos, I’ve prioritized assessing soft skills throughout the hiring process. I use a holistic approach, including:

Applications: We incorporate questions in the full application form that prompt candidates to describe their past team experiences. This approach helps us identify crucial soft skills such as collaboration, adaptability, problem-solving, and effective communication. Interviews: Open-ended questions assess soft skills in practice. For example, asking how they adapt to change will speak to their critical thinking, empathy, and conflict management.

Body language: Body language and conversational skills are revealing. Applicants with good soft skills maintain eye contact, lean forward, and speak enthusiastically. Invest in soft skill development

We continue to nurture these soft skills when building a successful team. Soft skills training proves to have a positive impact on both job satisfaction and productivity. In fact, in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, a staggering four out of five companies surveyed are planning to invest in learning and professional development over the next five years (2023-27), anticipating a return on investment within a year of investing.