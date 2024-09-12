Why You Need to Get Started Now for Business Growth

In a recent podcast, I was asked about the most critical piece of advice I would give to someone thinking of starting a new business.

My answer: Get started. Now! Take the first step now because the time will never be better. This applies regardless of the date or economic conditions. This “get started now” mindset is essential in helping you unlock your potential. That’s not to say it’s without challenges or failures along the way, but the act of doing it now will serve you in meeting your professional and financial goals.

Start your business now How often have you heard, “I had that idea when I was younger,” as you watch a multimillion dollar company producing some product that you, or somebody you knew, thought of years earlier? This happens all day, every day, to millions of people. The reality is that even though it seems like everything has already been invented, that’s not the case. There are new products coming out daily that enrich or improve our everyday lives. If you have an idea, you need to make progress on it now, because it may not be viable next month or even next year. For example, I founded Rentec Direct, a software company because I needed a more efficient way to manage my properties, and I wanted to do it electronically. There were many software products on the market at the time that could help, but none were specific to my needs as a startup landlord. After confirming my theory that there was nothing well suited available, I gathered the necessary resources and started my company, which today is hugely successful for me, my family, and our employees. Plus, we help over 15,000 landlords and property managers be more efficient.

Had I waited to start Rentec Direct, things would have been different. In 2007, there were no satisfactory solutions but in 2012 there were at least a dozen. Fortunately, I launched Rentec in 2009, and we developed a base of customers before the market was flooded with similar solutions. Today there are over 100 competitors in our space, and while still possible, it would be much more challenging to launch a similar company. See why it’s important to act on your business right now? Develop your business now Have you already launched your product or services? Even if you are generating revenue (and hopefully turning a profit), you never want to be stagnant in your business development. There are always ways to fine tune your processes and enhance your product or services.

We constantly evaluate our sales and onboarding processes to see what can be changed or cut to assist with growth. We take feedback from our clients to guide us in software development and new product integrations. And it’s not just about listening or ideation. You need to act. Put the plans in motion now so you can see whether a new process or service will work or needs to be adjusted or eliminated. Keep the ideas flowing

In my opinion, the most successful entrepreneurs work on multiple projects outside of their primary business during their lifetime. This might take the form of starting other companies, providing thought leadership or consulting, mentoring, investing, or contributing to philanthropy. Define your goals–do you want to make more money, set yourself up for retirement, or give back? Any of these can serve you beyond your primary business to aid in your overall success as an individual. And they have the added bonus of positive exposure for growing your primary business. I believe these opportunities come from ongoing professional and personal development, and saying yes.

Final thoughts Each step taken today lays a foundation for future success. Don’t wait for tomorrow to develop an idea, start a business, expand your services, and work on other projects. This proactive mindset is not just a strategy for wealth creation but a blueprint for a fulfilling life, both professionally and personally.