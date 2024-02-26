Inc. today revealed the 2024 Inc. Regionals, our rankings of the fastest-growing U.S. companies over two years in a particular region: Pacific, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. All together, the 1,132 companies that made the cut for Inc. Regionals produced $75.9 billion in revenue and added 96,129 jobs to the U.S. economy in 2022.

We've been ranking companies by revenue growth for more than 40 years with the Inc. 5000, our benchmark list of America's fastest-growing private companies. But with so many early stage companies fueling the U.S. economy--hiring while many big companies are announcing layoffs--we are once again opening up our signature ranking to younger companies through Inc. Regionals. Rather than looking at revenue growth over three years, as we do for the Inc. 5000, Regionals tracks revenue over two years.

Here's a closer look at the process behind ranking the companies that made the cut for the 2024 Inc. Regionals.

Step 1: Collect applications

Companies fill out a straightforward application that asks for a range of business and demographic information, from founding date to number of employees to, naturally, annual revenue for the base year and end year. The application carries a processing fee ($395 for the 2024 edition) to help offset the work we do in producing the recognition program.

Step 2: Verify revenue

The annual revenue figures are necessary to calculate the growth percentage that creates the ranking. Inc. does not make it a practice to reveal a company's revenue as provided on a recognition program application. (That said, if we choose to write about your company, our reporters will ask if you can share revenue figures--standard practice for business journalists.)

We verify revenue using a few different forms of documentation. We accept redacted tax returns as well as financial statements, as long as those statements are signed by both the CEO and a credentialed third party. If an application indicates especially fast growth, we may ask the company to provide audited financial statements.

Step 3: Calculate growth rate percentage

Here is the formula our Data Operations team uses to calculate revenue growth rate:

[(end-year annual revenue - base year revenue) / base year revenue] x 100 = total revenue growth percentage

For example, if 2020 revenue was $3 million and 2022 revenue was $15 million:

$15 million - $3 million = $12 million

12,000,000 / 3,000,000 = 4

4 x 100 = 400

The resulting growth rate is 400 percent.

Step 4: Editorial review

With the rankings in order, the list comes to the Editorial team, which begins a secondary vetting process: We interview select founders and conduct background research to guard against companies with a checkered history earning a slot on the list. For example, if editors or our research department uncover allegations of fraud, sexual misconduct, or unlawful activity by the company or its leaders, we may disqualify that company. So, while the Inc. Regionals is purely a data-driven list, all honorees must pass Inc.'s editorial review.

Here are the specific requirements for this year's Inc. Regionals rankings:

Companies on the 2024 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue requirements are $100,000 for 2020 and $1 million for 2022. The Inc. 5000 list differs in that growth is measured over three years, not two, and companies must have at least $2 million in revenue in their final year of consideration.

Want to apply for the 2025 Inc. Regionals?

