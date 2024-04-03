Exclusive: NASA Reveals Cheat Code for Small Businesses to Win Government Contracts for the Space Race

In a Q&A with Inc., the space agency’s small business programs leader explains how companies can secure funding from an overall budget of $24.9 billion.

The space economy is expected to blast off over the next decade and a half, bound for a projected market value of $1 trillion by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley. For entrepreneurs without billionaire backers, getting in on this space race may seem like a moonshot indeed. Except for one thing: NASA is on your side. And it’s fueled by a budget of $24.9 billion in 2024.

Despite anti-DEI pushback trending in corporate America and in higher education, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration aims to lower barriers to entry as part of its ongoing effort to make the organization more equitable. That effort includes providing better access to government funding for small businesses — particularly those run by founders from underserved communities — and is detailed in NASA’s Equity Action Plan.

Inc. sat down with Dwight D. Deneal, who leads NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs, to discuss how the agency plans to help business owners win contracts and grants for its initiatives. And don’t be fooled by his bureaucratic title, “assistant administrator.” Deneal gets business: In a previous role, he served as the director of small business for the Defense Logistics Agency, under the U.S. Department of Defense. Why is now a good time for small businesses to enter the space economy?

Deneal: The time is now for us to figure out how America can stay at the forefront of space exploration and science and understand unknown worlds. With all the things going on domestically and internationally, it’s imperative for us as a country to have innovative solutions. That’s a part of the NASA mission.

Also, the commercial space industry is booming, and I think that’s a great thing. Look at what just happened within our commercial space program. Recently, a Houston-based company accomplished the first lunar landing in about 50 years. That’s a small business. That goes to show the ingenuity — but also the innovation — that the small business market has with respect to commercial space exploration. NASA partnered with [Intuitive Machines] to allow that commercial entity to meet that mission. That, to me, is a success story in itself. And that’s something NASA will continue to support.

New commercial space exploration missions are popping up, and I think that will only bring more access and opportunities to small businesses. Those startups who say maybe I don’t want to go through the traditional red tape to be a part of the space economy, can go partner with SpaceX, or another company, on a commercial space exploration. It only reduces barriers to entry — it’s a win-win.

How are you and NASA going about helping small businesses get involved in the space economy? Deneal: As a small business office at NASA, there are a couple of things we’re doing to support the advancement of small business opportunities. First, we have an internal NASA vendor database — a repository where any company can register their information. We utilize that information to conduct market research, to find the best viable businesses to support NASA’s mission requirements, and to help us understand who’s who in the marketplace. Second, we put the word out to all industry partners about that database.

What questions do you ask the companies registering in the database? Do you take into account company size at all?

Deneal: What do you do? Where are you located? What do you offer? We’re not restrictive in terms of who can input their information. From my perspective, whether it’s a startup, a new LLC that just was formed yesterday, or it’s a more traditional contractor who’s been in business for 20 years — if they want to expand their opportunities with NASA, they need to be in the database.

Once you have this information, what do you do with it?

Deneal: Myriad things. It’s kind of a one stop shop of information where we update business owners on the latest and greatest. We use the database as a core information hub for all things going on around NASA in terms of business opportunities and external events where they can meet us, as well as other companies, out in the community. We also publicize our Small Business Innovation Research program, which is geared more towards startups and non-traditional companies that want to be in the more innovative space tech space. And we highlight that program and upcoming opportunities to submit proposals within that program.

We send out communication emails such as newsletters to highlight upcoming events or hot procurement opportunities. It’s our way of demystifying how to do business with NASA.

What are your thoughts on sticking to the Equity Action Plan given the DEI pushback and related lawsuits happening in various sectors? Deneal: It is still the administration’s priority to advance equity and reduce barriers to entry for any and all American companies that want to pursue business opportunities and partner with the federal government — particularly NASA — to advance exploration of space and science.

So long as that is the marching order from the President of the United States, to whom my boss, the administration administrator for NASA, Bill Nelson, reports, we’re going to support that out of my office to the best of our abilities. Whether it’s African American business owners, women, Asian American business owners, LGBTQ business owners, et cetera — we want them to know that NASA’s door is open.