Register for the sixth in a series of National Small Business Town Halls, held at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 1, to get the information you need about federal relief for small-business owners.

Another $320 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds is now in play. But after a substantial portion of the first tranche funneled to larger, established companies--including some public ones--there's reason for skepticism over whether the money will benefit the businesses for which the program is intended this time around. Even more troubling, it's not clear how much, if any, of the new funds will be available for business owners who haven't received approval yet.

Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is on a mission to help business owners get the information necessary to navigate important government programs and to keep their businesses running during this unprecedented time.

Join us for a virtual National Small Business Town Hall on Friday, May 1, at noon Eastern time. Inc. editor-at-large Kimberly Weisul and Neil Bradley, the executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will discuss the new developments related to the programs, and take your most urgent questions along with a panel of experts.