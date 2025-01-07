SUBSCRIBE
Insperity

Sponsored Content

The Behind-the-Scenes Partner that Helps this Business Fuel Growth

Zenpack’s managing partner says working with Insperity was “one of the best decisions we ever made” in helping the company achieve its goals.

BY INC-CUSTOM-STUDIO

JAN 7, 2025
robin tan feature image for video

Zenpack is a California-based creative agency with mass production capabilities, translating brand voice into packaging design. With a world-class roster of clients and more than 100 employees, this fast-growing company found that it needed to redirect its team’s focus on its core business functions. See Managing Partner Robin Tan explain how turning to Insperity for HR support helps his business achieve its goals.

Inc Logo
This Morning

The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders