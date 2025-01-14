Embrace Your Brand of Weird

Weird. By definition: it is “something supernatural, uncanny, or strikingly different from the norm.” Even just reading the word might make you feel something—maybe excitement, discomfort, joy, unease…you get to decide how it makes you feel. Weird can be an intimidating word, because it challenges the norm. But here’s the thing. Weird is what makes us human, what makes us interesting, and what makes us…us.

As a 2024 Inc. 5000 honoree, our company Catalyst Integrators has for sure embraced our brand of weird. We commonly get asked how we built our culture and how it can be replicated by others, or if our secret sauce is documented. The short answer is YES, so you are in luck. Your culture may not and probably should not look the same as ours—it is unique to you. It starts with your core values, living in them, knowing what you stand for, and how you show up in the world. It also comes from genuinely giving a shit about other people and caring about the work you all do in the world. So, are you showing up to work as your own brand of weird? Does your company have its own brand of weird that you totally are in alignment with? Each of us is unique in our own way. As leaders, that uniqueness influences how we show up and how our companies or teams operate. As the old adage says, “As the leader goes, so goes the team.” What you bring to the table as a leader—your quirks, your perspective, your unique style—will ripple through your organization. And that’s a good thing.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Be yourself So, are you showing people that it is ok to be uniquely them? Think about it: What makes you stand out as a leader? What makes your company’s culture different from the one next door? What makes your team members light up when they come to work? Studies show that when employees feel valued for their authentic selves, they’re not only happier but also more productive. In fact, fostering a culture that embraces individuality can lead to higher engagement, reduced turnover, and stronger team cohesion.

When you lean into those answers, you’re not just defining culture—you are shaping it. You are giving people a purpose to rally around, a reason to feel like they belong. And let’s be real, in today’s world, people want more than just a paycheck; they want to feel like they are part of something meaningful. Take Google, for example. Known for its playful, creative culture, it integrates quirky traditions like “TGIF” town halls and encourages individuality while maintaining its professionalism as a tech giant. Or consider Basecamp, a smaller company known for its focus on intentional simplicity and individuality. Basecamp actively pushes back against traditional corporate norms, promoting a culture of balance and creativity that resonates deeply with its team and customers. When you integrate what sets you apart and what brings genuine joy into your work, you’re creating a culture that aligns with who you are and attracts others who feel the same way. For too long, we’ve been told that work and home should stay separate—that we’re one person at the office and another at home. But let’s be honest: We’re whole people. We don’t switch off parts of ourselves when we walk into work. And we shouldn’t have to. How to embrace the weird