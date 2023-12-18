Earlier this month, Sony tried to quietly make what is actually a pretty significant change when it posted a “legal update notice” on the PlayStation website that said it would remove certain content from the PlayStation Store on December 31, 2023. You may remember that, in addition to downloading video games, when the PlayStation 3 came out, the PlayStation Store let you buy TV shows and movies. Now, it’s removing some of those shows.

You haven’t been able to buy or rent TV shows since 2021, and looking through the list (there are more than 1,300 shows being removed), it’s unlikely that there’s anything on there that will raise much of a fuss on its own. The problem is that it’s removing content from your PlayStation, even if you’ve purchased it. That’s right, you could have paid for a TV show on your PlayStation, and as of January 1, it’ll just be gone.

Here’s how Sony explains the removal: As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library.

Obviously, the phrase “content licensing arrangements” is the key here. Basically, those are the contracts between the people who make content (studios like Warner Bros. Discovery), and the people who distribute that content to consumers (like the PlayStation Store or streaming services). Those contracts determine how much the distributors will pay to make that content available to customers and for how long. If your reaction to all of that is, “Who cares about your ridiculous business deals, we had a deal, and it’s really simple: I purchased an episode of Cake Boss, and you can’t take it away from me,” you would be thinking what any rational person would. The problem is, what does it even mean to “purchase” a piece of digital content?

On the one hand, Sony might argue that there’s nothing it can do since it doesn’t own the content it made available to PlayStation owners. In this case, that’s true. It might very well be the case that Sony couldn’t keep the content on PlayStations even if it wanted to. For some reason, the licensing arrangement they had before is ending. It’s unclear why the two groups couldn’t continue their agreement, but it’s probably also really simple: Warner Bros. Discovery wanted Sony to pay a lot more money for old TV shows than Sony was willing to pay.

On the other hand, customers thought they had bought a thing they could watch whenever they wanted. I’m sure that whatever license Sony required users to agree to when they made the purchase said whatever it needed to say to explain this legally. That’s not good enough. If you take people’s money in exchange for some kind of transaction that ends with them thinking they own a piece of content, but they don’t, you’re doing it wrong. There’s no legalese that fixes that. I don’t know, but your weird content licensing agreement should not be my Cake Boss-watching problem. I shouldn’t have to consider that the mega-corporation that I paid to purchase my favorite TV show and the mega-corporation that made that show might not get along in the future, and that suddenly, the thing I bought might just disappear. That’s not a thing that should ever happen. The fact that it did is a big problem for Sony.

I reached out to Sony but did not immediately receive a response.

The problem, by the way, isn’t just about removing content. Obviously, taking away something people like is a thing that makes them angry pretty much 100 percent of the time. And angry customers are a bad thing, for sure. It’s not, however, the worst part. The worst part is that Sony made a promise (at least, an implicit one) that it couldn’t–or wouldn’t–keep. It made a business decision that it would cost the company too much to relicense the content. Every business makes that kind of decision, but in this case, it broke trust–and trust is your most important asset. Once you break it, the cost is much more than whatever Discovery wanted for some old TV shows.

