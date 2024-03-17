1 Year Ago, Taylor Swift Launched ‘The Eras Tour’ and Taught the World This Powerful Lesson

On March 17, 2023, Taylor Swift set out on what would turn out to be the most successful concert tour of all time. The Eras Tour would go on to break records and earn more than $1 billion, and it isn’t even over yet.

In addition to the concert tour, the last year has been particularly good for Swift overall. She released her most popular album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), became the NFL’s most famous fan, and got to cheer on her boyfriend as his team won the Super Bowl. Oh, and she was named Time Magazine‘s Person of the Year.

While the tour is on a break until May, it’s not as though Swift is taking time off. She releases her 11th studio album — which she announced during her acceptance speech at the Grammys — on April 19. And while the only place you can see her Eras concert right now is Disney+, where the movie is streaming, the last year of Taylor Swift has taught every entrepreneur a lesson in branding, business, and leading people. Make no mistake, Swift is absolutely an entrepreneur. Yes, she’s an incredibly talented songwriter and performer, but her greatest strength — and the reason for her unprecedented success — is her business savvy.

There are many very talented musicians who never achieve the same level of success as Swift has in the past year. That doesn’t diminish their music or their abilities, and I don’t mean to suggest that Swift’s success has nothing to do with her music, either. I’m suggesting that her business smarts are unusual — and not just among musicians.

In fact, I think the last year of the Eras Tour has taught everyone a powerful lesson: There is a direct line between your success and your intention to add value to others. Sure, it’s easy to think of success as a function of numbers. In Swift’s case, all of the numbers are big. She set records for attendance at various venues along the way. She generated more in ticket sales than any other tour. She performed for three hours a night. But all of those numbers represent people who came to share in an experience. Swift seems to understand that better than almost any other brand.

I don’t know if there is a single person, company, or brand that understands their customers as well as Swift understands the millions of fans who listen to her music and come to her concerts. The very idea of a three-hour concert is kind of ridiculous, unless the thing you want to do is give your fans everything they could possibly want.

The same goes for Swift’s strategy of delighting her fans with surprise albums. She knows that the happier her fans are, the better it is for business. She knows that if she focuses on adding value to those around her, they’ll return the favor. At the same time, Swift’s success has allowed her to impact people’s lives in ways that aren’t as easy to measure in the numbers. Sure, there are the stories of how she gave away $50 million in bonuses to her crew, including $100,000 bonuses to her truck drivers. But some of the best stories from Swift’s concert tour are about how she goes out of her way to be generous to people. Beyond giving her fans what they want, we’ve seen stories of her going above and beyond for individual fans in ways that change their lives.

The bottom line is simple. Your job is to build into people — whether that’s your employees, your customers, your fans, or whoever. After all, your success will almost always be determined by one thing: how you add value to others.

