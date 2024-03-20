3 Ways Apple’s Rumored AI Partnership With Google Should Make Your iPhone a Lot Better

Apple is behind the game on AI, but it might be getting ready to make a big play.

On Monday, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks with Google to bring Gemini, its large language model that competes with ChatGPT, to the iPhone. The report doesn’t say that any such deal is near done, and it also suggests Apple has had talks with other AI companies.

Google Gemini, if you remember, is the company’s generative AI product based on a series of LLMs of varying sizes. It began its life as Google Bard, only to have the company change the name earlier this year in an effort to simplify things. Of course, things didn’t go according to plan, and things got much more complicated at Google when Gemini started attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

In response to the news, there were plenty of stories positing that this was just another sign that Apple is far behind its tech peers in developing generative AI features. On the other hand, while I think there is no question Apple is lagging behind, the fact that it’s getting serious about beefing up its AI capabilities — even if that means partnering with Google — is a very good sign. Apple and Google already have a pretty deep relationship based on their deal to make Google Search the default in Safari on the iPhone and Mac. That deal sends massive amounts of traffic to Google and sends about $20 billion a year back to Apple in what is basically pure profit.

This, however, would be something different. Having Gemini’s capability on 2 billion iOS devices would be a massive win for Google as it competes with OpenAI and others. It would also be a massive win for iPhone users. Here are three ways your iPhone would get better if Apple really does build Gemini into iOS: 1. Siri

Let’s start with the most obvious example, which is Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. There are a few things Siri is good for, like setting reminders or starting timers, but other than that, it’s hit or miss. Even starting a timer is limited on some devices.

Honestly, there are really two fronts on which Siri could get better and benefit from incorporating Gemini or a similar LLM. First, it could just make the things Siri already does better. It would make it more responsive and capable of understanding more of the questions you ask. That alone would make Siri more reliable as a voice assistant. Second, Siri might be able to do more than just show you “results I found on the web,” or whatever it says when it has no idea how to answer your question. It would be able to feed search results into the model and give you an answer that actually highlights the information you’re looking for.

Siri is the most likely way people are going to experience generative AI on an iPhone, so it would be worth making it better and more powerful. Otherwise, none of the rest of it will matter. 2. Shortcuts

If you use Shortcuts at all, you know how helpful it can be at stringing together various apps and functions of your iPhone to get things done. The problem is, creating Shortcuts can be time consuming and requires at least a basic understanding of how the various workflows fit together. That eliminates a lot of people who might benefit from the power of Shortcuts but who don’t have the time to figure out how it works.

Imagine, however, being able to just tell your iPhone to “Make me a Shortcut that turns on my outside lights every night at sundown and then turns them off three hours later.” Or what if you could literally just say to your iPhone, “Every time I get an email with an invoice, download the attachment and put it in the Receipts folder in Dropbox.” This is the kind of thing that is genuinely useful, and that generative AI is uniquely capable of doing for you — if Apple is willing to let it. 3. A Real Assistant

Finally, it would make sense to incorporate Gemini into Apple’s first-party apps and services. There are already email apps that will generate a reply to an email or even compose one from scratch based on a user prompt. It would be great if you could do that in Apple’s Mail app. There are plenty of other apps that Apple makes that would benefit from generative AI built in. Photos, for example, already incorporates some of what Apple calls “machine learning,” but giving it the ability to do more than just identify faces would be great.

Ultimately, we still don’t know what Apple plans to do with generative AI, only that Tim Cook said the company would have announcements coming “later this year.” Most likely, we can expect to see something at WWDC, Apple’s developer conference that usually takes place in June. Until then, we can only look forward to what Apple might have in mind, but if it’s really planning to partner with Google (or even OpenAI), that’s a very good sign for iPhone users.

