Inside Out 2 is a great movie. That’s true, not just by the standard of whatever you might define as a “kid’s movie.” It’s just a great movie.

I mean, if you take your kids, they’re gonna love it. We took all four of ours, who range in age from 10 to 15, and they thought it was great. But Inside Out 2 might be one of the best movies I’ve seen in quite a while, which explains why it just became Pixar’s biggest movie of all time globally, passing $1.25 billion in box office ticket sales.

If you’re not familiar with the premise, like the original, the movie mostly takes place inside the head of 13-year-old Riley. In this case, it takes place the summer before she is set to start high school while she’s attending hockey camp with a few of her friends. While Riley and her friends are certainly important to the plot, the main characters of the film are actually Riley’s emotions, which are personified as characters. There’s Joy, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, all of whom were in the first movie. Joining them in the second movie are a few new emotions: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. Eventually, the new emotions evict the old, literally bottling them up. For the most part, it is anxiety that runs the show. One of the sharpest moments in the film is when Anxiety explains the difference between herself and Fear. “He keeps Riley safe from things she can see,” she says. “My job is to keep her safe from things she can’t see.”

It’s such a smart explanation because it highlights the fact that so many of us invest a lot of energy trying to avoid things that may or may not ever become a part of our life. It’s good to be prepared, but it becomes a problem when anxiety is paralyzing. That’s what happens to Riley.

There is a moment towards the end of the movie, that I think explains why Inside Out 2 has caught on–not just with kids–but with everyone. By the way, if you haven’t seen the film yet, I’m going to give away the most significant part of the movie so do with that warning whatever you will. Riley, who has been driven primarily by anxiety throughout most of the film, has a full-blown anxiety attack during what is–in her mind–the most important hockey game of her teenage life. (Quick aside, the portrayal of the anxiety attack is one of the most accurate portrayals of this particular emotional experience in any movie.)

As the anxiety attack subsides, we see on the screen small yellow orbs of light moving toward the control console, almost emanating from Joy. Then, a quiet voice says simply, “Joy, Riley wants you.”

Those four words–spoken by Sadness–are so incredibly powerful for a number of reasons. First, there’s so much poetry in the fact that it is Sadness that calls to her. It’s a beautiful reflection of the ending of the first movie when Joy gives the core memories to Sadness, after trying to keep her from touching anything for basically the entire movie, because she realizes Riley needs all of her emotions. Sad memories are core memories too. More importantly, it’s an illustration of Riley taking control of her emotions and deciding how she wants to respond to the situation, instead of her emotions dictating her response. It’s really the perfect illustration of emotional intelligence.

Look, I get that most people aren’t watching that moment thinking about emotional intelligence, but I think it was the most impactful scene in both films because of the lesson it teaches us. For all of the first movie–and most of the second–the main problem I had with the story is that it gave the idea that Riley was at the mercy of her emotions. They made decisions about how she was going to respond and pushed buttons that dictated her reaction. Riley didn’t have any control.

Then, at this moment, through those little orbs of light, we see the change happening. Riley summons Joy of her own volition. With those four words, it becomes clear that Riley doesn’t have to be controlled by her emotions but can choose her emotional response to a given situation. If you haven’t seen Inside Out 2, I can’t recommend it enough. I personally thought that it was an even better piece of storytelling than the first movie. I also think it happens to be one of the best lessons about emotional intelligence that I’ve seen yet. It’s not surprising at all that it’s become one of the most successful animated films of all time.

