40 Years After ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon Just Agreed to Go to Prom at the High School Where it Was Filmed

Footloose is one of those endearing movies that was popular when it first came out 40 years ago but gets more beloved as time goes on. Maybe it’s a generational thing, but it’s a movie that pretty much sums up the experience of anyone who grew up as a part of Gen-X. I’m just old enough to have been around when Footloose was popular, but too young to have seen it when it was in theaters. I didn’t see it until I was in college, but it still had the same effect.

The students at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, definitely weren’t old enough to remember the movie when it came out, but they do have the unique perspective of attending the school where many of the scenes were shot, including the iconic prom scene. The school is set to be torn down at the end of the year, and a group of students thought it might be cool to see if they could get Kevin Bacon, who played Red McCormack in what is surely one of his most iconic roles, to come back to the school.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The students have been trying to get Bacon’s attention on social media, re-creating scenes from the movie, learning the Footloose dance, and even performing the musical theater version last fall. Their effort paid off when, on Friday, they got a surprise courtesy of the Today show, when Bacon appeared and let them know their effort “hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

“The movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life,” Bacon said. “And, I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations. It’s really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you, and, I’m gonna come.” There are a lot of things you can say about this, but maybe the most important is kudos to Bacon for being a good sport. It’s not like he doesn’t have anything else to do, but there’s something to be said for his self-awareness and ability to recognize that the movie–and its setting–played a huge role in his life and career, and this is a pretty cool way for him to give back.

Not only that, but the students have decided to use their prom as an opportunity to raise funds for Bacon’s charity, called Six Degrees, which supports community organizations and neighborhood youth programs.

For many of these students, Footloose has been a part of their story, even though they’re far too young to have experienced the movie when it first came out. They’ve walked the same halls that Bacon and the rest of the cast did when making the film, and many of the extras were local to the area. The thing I love the most about this is that Bacon is embracing the connection he’ll always have to his most iconic role. I guess there’s a sort of pay-it-forward thing happening here with Bacon able to make a difference in the lives of a bunch of students he’s never met but whom he has been connected to in a small way their entire lives. And, in doing so, he’s giving these students a lifetime memory just because he can.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.