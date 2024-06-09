77 Years Ago, Lego’s Founder Spent 6 Months’ Profit on a Wild Idea That Changed Everything

However, the company did not start out that way. In fact, its founder was a carpenter, and the first toys were handmade out of wood, including a firetruck, a duck, and a train.

The bricks didn’t come until much later, and they almost didn’t happen at all. That turns out to be a pretty consequential decision when you think about it. Those bricks are played with by millions of people, and they have made Lego Group the world’s largest toy company, with more than $9.6 billion in revenue last year. Still, it wasn’t until Lego Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen took a trip to Copenhagen in 1946 that he saw a demonstration of an injection mold machine that would eventually change everything. “Spurred by his natural curiosity and interest in technology, Ole Kirk started looking into plastic production in the mid-1940s,” said Signe Wiese, Lego Group corporate historian. “He starts a collaboration with his brother-in-law, Martin Jørgensen, based in Copenhagen. In a series of letters between the two (dating between summer 1945 and late 1946) the early steps into plastic molding are discussed by the two.”

In 1947, he placed an order for a British Windsor SH triple-injection molding machine. While the exact cost is hard to pin down from historical records, Wiese told me that it “cost more than half of the company’s most recent working profit.”

Honestly, the idea seems ridiculous by any measure. Kristiansen was a carpenter who had become a toy maker, and there is a big difference between fashioning toy trucks, horses, and trains and making plastic injection-molded toys. Also, just a few years earlier, the company had suffered a devastating fire and had just recently rebuilt its wooden toy factory.

Not only that, but because of the issues of post-World War II Europe, the delivery of the molding machine keeps getting postponed. Kristiansen had basically bet the future of his company on something he knew nothing about, and he had no idea when it would even arrive. “The original plan had been for Jørgensen to set up the production of Lego plastic toys in Copenhagen,” said Wiese. “But, as time goes by and they are waiting for the molding machine to be delivered, Ole Kirk changes his mind and wants the plastic production to take place in Billund.” In a letter, Ole Kirk writes: “One tries to look back at what has happened, the time that has passed, and I believe we were right starting this, and I also believe we will be successful.”

It wasn’t until 1948 that the machine was finally delivered, but the company would have to spend more money on molds and plastic materials. Lego would spend almost a year experimenting with what to make. Originally, the plastic toys were just variations of what it had previously made out of wood. There were trucks and small characters based on pre-made molds from other companies.

But, that experimentation eventually led to the first version of the Lego brick that millions of children play with every day. Almost 10 years later, in 1958, Lego Group patented its brick design. A few years after that, Kristiansen’s son Gotfried, who by then was the owner, decided the company would stop making wooden toys altogether and focus entirely on the bricks.

The thing I love about this the most is that Kristiansen had a steadfast belief in what he was doing, and was willing to bet his company despite the risk. And, of course, he was right. The thing is, you can look at the story and think, “Well, he got lucky that the plastic brick thing worked out.” And, you would be right. He did get lucky. The brick thing wasn’t a guarantee, and he had spent more than half the company’s profit on a single machine without even a plan for using it to make toys, let alone to make money.

This is, to be clear, the story of every entrepreneur. You make a big bet on an idea–often without a plan. You have an intuition about something, and you go all in. There’s a chance you could be wrong and lose everything. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take risks.

I just keep thinking about Kristiansen’s letter and his words. “I believe we were right starting this, and I also believe we will be successful,” he wrote. It turns out he was right, and Lego bricks became incredibly successful. But, it all started with one big bet and I can’t help but think about how different the world of toys and creativity would be had he not made it 77 years ago.

