According to Tim Cook, This Is the First Thing You Should Do Every Day

“I spend my first hour doing email,” Cook said. “And I’m pretty religious about doing this. I read emails from from a lot of customers, and employees. And the customers are telling me things that they love about us, or things that they want changed about us. Employees are giving me ideas. But it’s a way to stay grounded in terms of what the community is feeling.”

Just to be clear, I’m not advocating that you spend an hour reading your email. I don’t necessarily think Cook is either. In fact, there is plenty of research that suggests that looking at your iPhone screen first thing in the morning isn’t always the healthiest way to start your day.

Then again, for most people, looking at their iPhone screen first thing in the morning means scrolling through the endless timeline of Facebook, Instagram, or X. I think we can all agree that’s not the most healthy input if you want to have a positive outlook on the day. On the other hand, nothing in Cook’s quote even says anything about his iPhone. He says he spends an hour reading emails. Cook is well-known for using an iPad, or, maybe he reads them using a pre-release version of Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

It’s also important to note that Cook isn’t reading emails about manufacturing problems at a factory in China–there will be plenty of time later to deal with that sort of thing. Cook is very specific about the purpose of spending an hour looking at email–he’s reading emails from customers and employees–two of his most important stakeholders.

I would suggest that starting your day by listening to your customers and your team will help you focus on what’s really important. It can help you frame everything else you do throughout the day. Speaking of framing, there was another part of Cook’s morning routine that reinforces this. After spending an hour reading through those emails, Cook says he spends an hour in the gym.

“Before I go into the office, I go work out,” Cook said. “I spend an hour in the gym, usually doing strength training. And, I do no work during that period of time at all. I never check my phone–I’m just totally focused on working out.”

Again, I think the thing you should take away from Cook’s routine isn’t that you have to spend an hour at the gym to be as productive as the person who runs the largest company on earth. I think it’s that you should be intentional about how you spend your time. If you want to spend time focusing on your health, for example, maybe it would be good to leave your iPhone in your gym bag so you can avoid unnecessary distractions. The lesson is that whatever you do first sets the tone for the rest of your day. It determines your focus and establishes what you care about. Cook starts by reading emails for an hour because he wants to set his focus on how the products Apple makes affect its customers, as well as the ideas his employees have for how to make them better.

Ultimately, that should be a part of every CEO’s routine. If you’re not focused on what your customers and employees tell you, you risk becoming out of touch and unaware of what matters most. “It’s a way to stay grounded in terms of what the community is feeling,” Cook says. It’s hard to argue that’s not a good use of anyone’s time.

