It’s a strategy that, as annoying as it is, has mostly worked. Inevitably, the features aren’t as good as the original, but that’s not the point. Instagram knows that it only has to make features that are good enough to keep people from wanting to go anywhere else. I think it’s fair to say that Instagram’s biggest competitor—at this point—is TikTok. In fact, in the U.S., TikTok has roughly 50 million more active users than Instagram. It’s not particularly surprising that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, pays very close attention to what it is that people like about TikTok and tries to offer the same experience in its own app. The latest change, however, is a step too far for most people. If you’ve opened the Instagram app in the past week, you probably noticed the change. Images and videos now appear as vertical rectangles in your grid instead of squares.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Look, anytime you make a change, some people are going to be mad. That’s just part of making products. The thing people don’t like about this change is that it feels as though the company is ignoring one of the essential features of Instagram, not because it makes the experience better but because it’s trying to copy TikTok. Of course, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, explains it a little differently in a video post. According to Mosseri, most of the content posted to Instagram is vertical. Okay, but I’m not sure why that matters. People are used to the difference between how photos and videos look in the grid versus in the feed. “I know some of you really like your squares. And square photos are sort of the heritage of Instagram,” he said. “But at this point, most of what’s uploaded, both photos and videos, are vertical in their orientation. And it just is a bummer to overly crop them. I know it’s a change. I know it’s a bit of a pain, but I think it’s a transitional pain.”

Mosseri added: “I think people will, over the long run, be excited that more of their photos and more of their videos are actually visible as intended in the profile as opposed to aggressively cropped.” I’m not sure that’s true. Instagram just messed up one of its essential features, and Mosseri thinks it’s just a “transitional pain.” I don’t know that the people who carefully curated their grid feel like there is anything “transitional” about it. Also, there was literally no one asking for this. Mosseri doesn’t even say that people requested it, just that the content most people post is vertical. That’s fine, but it doesn’t mean the grid needs to change.

In a follow-up post, Mosseri said that the mistake he made was “not giving people enough of a heads up.” No, the mistake he made was thinking that Instagram becoming more like TikTok was a thing anyone wanted. Sure, eventually, users will stop complaining. Eventually, they’ll get used to the latest change, but that isn’t the same as being excited about it. It isn’t the same as feeling as though Instagram has actually made the product better. That’s what companies should care about, but it seems as though Instagram is mostly just concerned with protecting itself against TikTok even if that means making the experience worse. The thing is, there’s already a TikTok if people want to use TikTok. Sure, TikTok is in a strange sort of limbo while it either tries to find a buyer or faces a ban, but people want Instagram to be Instagram, not TikTok. That’s exactly the response people have been sharing online—that “not everything has to be TikTok.”

not everything has to look like tiktok… bring back the square grid. The rectangle grid is already for the reels @instagram https://t.co/CnCjWA0QW0 — Nana ☀️ comms open (@nananubbe) January 17, 2025 I know the whole thing might seem like a small change, but the square photo grid was basically the one thing that had remained unchanged over the past 15 years. Now, instead of a truly great product, Instagram has just become a collection of someone else’s ideas.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.