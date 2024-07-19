Alaska Airlines Just Announced a Major Change Starting This Fall

As a general rule, people who travel often care mostly about two things. First, they care about minimizing inconveniences like having to stand in long lines or paying to check a bag, and second, they care about getting upgraded to first class.

The problem is that there are more and more travelers fighting for those seats, and fewer of them to go around. If you’re an airline, and you only have so much space on a given plane, it kind of makes sense to cram as many economy-class seats in the back as possible. Every one of those seats is a ticket you can sell to a family on vacation, or a business traveler booking a flight last minute.

That’s why Alaska Airlines’ recent announcement is not only a big deal but also good news for everyone who travels. On Wednesday, the airline said it is expanding the number of First-Class and premium economy seats on more than 210 of its aircraft. Premium economy, by the way, are economy-class seats with a little extra legroom. Alaska Airlines also offers customers in what it calls Premium Class, free alcoholic drinks, and perks like earlier boarding. “Starting in September, we’re excited to begin rolling out additional First Class and Premium Class seating across more than 200 of our aircraft, including 900ERs, 800s and MAX9s,” the company said in its announcement. “This expansion will add 1.3 million premium seats annually to our mainline fleet.”

That last sentence actually says a lot. The airline is adding 1.3 million opportunities for its frequent travelers to upgrade their flight to either a First Class or better Economy Class seat. More importantly, it’s adding 1.3 million opportunities for those travelers to have a better experience.

“By increasing the number of seats available in these classes, we are making it easier than ever for our guests to upgrade while also meeting the growing demand for premium seating,” the airline said in its announcement. Having more of these seats is great, but it’s Alaska Airlines’ reasoning that I think is truly good news for travelers. The airline understands what its customers value and is responding by giving them what they want. That, ultimately, is the lesson for every business.

By the way, the move isn’t only about free First Class upgrades. The airline is counting on an increasing number of travelers who will book either First or Premium Class tickets, wanting a better experience without taking the chance of winning the upgrade lottery. Many of those travelers aren’t necessarily frequent flyers, but travelers who are willing to pay for an elevated experience.

“The decision to increase the number of First Class and Premium Class seats comes in response to growing demand from our valued guests,” the airline said. “We understand that many travelers seek the added comfort and benefits of these classes, and we are committed to meeting this demand. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, upgrading your seat will now be more accessible than ever.” If you think about it, that’s really smart business. If people are willing to pay more money for a better experience, of course you should give it to them. Sure, removing a row of economy class seats and replacing them with premium seats on more than 200 aircraft is expensive. It costs you time and money to make the choice, and, in the end, you have fewer seats to sell.

The trade-off, however, is that when you sell those seats, you’re able to charge more and provide a better experience. Or, you can offer them as a perk for your most loyal travelers. Either way, it means you have a better product to offer the customers that matter the most to your business. In the end, that turns out to be good news for everyone.

