Alex Morgan Just Responded to Being Left Off the Olympic Team and It’s a Lesson for Every Leader

Next month, the U.S. Women’s National Team will try to redeem itself after two disappointing showings in the 2020 Olympics–where they took home a bronze medal–and the 2023 World Cup, where the team had its worst-ever showing, falling in the round of 16. When it does, it will be without its most high-profile player, who also happens to be one of its most prolific goal scorers.

Alex Morgan, who is the leading goal scorer among active U.S. players, and is fifth on the all-time scoring list, is not on the 18-player roster announced by new coach Emma Hayes, who took over the team earlier this year. Morgan has played in every Olympics since 2008, winning Gold in 2008 and 2012. She’s also won two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019. In 2019, she tied the single-game record for goals in a World Cup match, scoring five against Thailand.

Morgan had been on the most recent USWNT roster, scoring two goals in international matches earlier this year. Her omission from the Olympic roster is notable if for no other reason than it represents the end of an era. With the retirement of Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, Morgan was one of the last remaining players that had defined the U.S. squad’s dominance over the past decade. To be fair, the decision not to bring Morgan to Paris doesn’t come entirely as a surprise. Morgan wasn’t originally rostered for the CONCACAF tournament earlier this year. Also, despite her 123 goals in 220 appearances, she has only scored twice in the last 18 months, and only four goals in the past two years. At age 35, Morgan appears to have been passed over for a squad whose average age is almost nine years younger than she is.

It makes sense that Hayes would want to position the team for success in the future over some kind of affection for the past. The next World Cup is in 2027. The chances that Alex Morgan would have been on that squad were already diminishing. In that case, Hayes’ decision to focus on younger players who can redeem the country’s worst-ever showing isn’t all that surprising.

“It was a tough decision, of course, especially considering Alex’s history and record with this team,” Hayes said, “but I felt that I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players.” Still, for one of the all-time greats, it’s never easy to miss out on a chance to represent your country. In response, Morgan posted a statement on her various social media accounts:

“Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage,” Morgan said. “This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13)

There’s a lot in those three sentences. First, there’s the fact that Morgan felt the need to say anything at all. Given her position as probably the most widely-known player, that seems like a given. Still, it seems likely she would have known ahead of time that her name wouldn’t be on the roster, and she took the time to put together a response. That says something about the significance of the decision. Second, Morgan notes that she’s disappointed. That’s fair–a lot of people are disappointed they won’t get to see her competing for another Gold Medal. Morgan has been playing soccer for a long time and representing your country is the ultimate honor. Being left off of a team you have helped lead for more than a decade is, understandably, disappointing.

Finally, Morgan notes that she will “look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country.” This is the important part.

Look, I know that’s sort of the thing you have to say. Morgan is obviously not going to come out and say, “Forget it, I didn’t make the team so I’m not even going to watch. But her response is also a powerful lesson for every leader. And, make no mistake, Morgan remains a leader for this program, even if she won’t be competing on the field. There are, no doubt, players on the roster who grew up watching Morgan score a lot of goals for the U.S. There are millions of young players who see her as a hero, and they don’t forget the influence she had on them just because she didn’t make this team.

Her response is exactly what you would expect from a leader. It’s authentic in expressing her disappointment, but also genuine in expressing her support. It’s okay to have two different feelings about something. It’s okay to feel personally one way, while also remembering that people are watching you and measuring their support by your response. In fact, that’s exactly what it means to be a leader.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.