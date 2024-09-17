Amazon’s CEO Just Declared the Era of Hybrid Work Finally Over

On Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sent a letter to employees that the company also published on its blog. In the letter, Jassy told employees that the company was finally abandoning its hybrid work model for good and would require all employees to return to the office starting in January.

According to Jassy, the change is to make the company “connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business.” That’s a noble goal, and I think it’s one that almost everyone can get on board with. The challenge has been convincing employees who have gotten used to working from home that returning to the office is better for everyone.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

For most of the past two years, many managers have spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to get employees to return to the office. Employees have pushed back, making the case that they can be just as productive without commuting to the office. The debate was whether working remotely and hybrid work were a temporary solution in response to the disruption of a global pandemic or a permanent shift in how we work. Obviously, during the pandemic, working from home was the only option for a lot of companies. If you didn’t absolutely have to be in proximity to other people or in a specific physical location, working from home was a far better option.

On paper, that seems reasonable. If anything, we learned that there are a lot of jobs that don’t require being in an office all the time. On an individual basis, it made a lot of sense to continue to give people flexibility.

The thing is, it’s really hard to manage a team of people working remotely if you’re used to having them in the office. It turns out that most managers just aren’t very good at that particular skill and would much prefer to go back to how things were before the pandemic. And so, for most of the past few years, managers have been trying to strike the right balance of having people in the office while also allowing flexibility for what we’ve come to call hybrid work. The idea was that people would work in the office for a few days a week — usually three — and work from home (or wherever) the rest of the time.

Amazon, and almost every other company, adopted some version of hybrid work as the default arrangement. Now, however, Jassy says that is changing. “We’ve decided that we’re going to return to being in the office the way we were before the onset of COVID,” he wrote. “Our expectation is that people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances.”

Look, I know that well-meaning people disagree about whether it’s absolutely essential to have people in the office. On the one hand, remote work advocates have a point: The last four years have represented some of the biggest growth for a lot of companies (including Amazon), even while their employees have worked remotely. It’s hard to argue that remote work has had a substantially negative impact on overall company performance. Amazon’s revenue is up 50 percent since before the pandemic. Its market cap is more than double what it was in March 2020. It’s doing just fine.

On the other hand, there’s no question that ideas and innovation thrive in proximity. If your company depends on either (which I assure you it does) and you’re trying to operate at any kind of scale, there is no substitute for having people together.

Amazon has decided that the best thing for the company is to have people back to working the way things were before the pandemic disrupted offices. According to Jassy’s letter, it seems as though some employees may be able to get an exception from their manager, but for the most part, everyone is expected to be back in the office early next year. I would expect that other companies will follow Amazon’s lead. Some already have, though not without pushback from employees. The lesson here is that every leader has to figure out the best work arrangement for their team and the company. It’s not an easy decision, and there are real costs involved. There are costs to working remotely or with a hybrid arrangement. There are also costs to forcing everyone to come back to the office. Some people just won’t.

It turns out that, for a lot of companies, the era of working remotely was just that — an era. It was a period of time that — according to Jassy — has finally come to an end.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.