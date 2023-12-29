Amazon Sent an Email to Customers and Made Everyone Mad. It’s the 1 Thing No Company Should Ever Do

On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, Amazon sent customers an email letting them know it is making a major change to Prime Video. I suppose the idea is that no one is reading their email on the day after Christmas, and, so, if you want to be able to say later that you sent an email but don’t want anyone to pay much attention, you send it on December 26.

It’s not all that surprising that Amazon is hoping this email might fly under the radar since the entire point was to let people know that their subscription to Prime Video just got worse. Or, at least, it’s about to get ads unless, of course, you start paying extra.

Here’s the email: We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month that you can sign up for here.

Prime is a very compelling value. The last part is an especially nice touch, though I’d argue that if you have to tell someone what a great value your service is, it probably isn’t, or they’d already know. If they don’t already share that sentiment, the list of benefits that follows in Amazon’s email isn’t going to convince anyone.

The only thing your customers know is that you’re about to make the experience of using Prime Video worse, or, you can pay more money for the experience you’ve had all along. That’s the one thing no company should ever do.

The reaction, as you might expect, was not kind. People are generally not happy when you make a thing they like worse unless you pay more money. The whole thing is made worse by the fact that Prime Video is a second-tier streaming service, at best. Sure, it has over a hundred million subscribers, due entirely to the fact that it comes as a benefit with Amazon Prime. You sign up for free one-day shipping, and you get a mediocre streaming service included.

On the other hand, even if Prime Video was the best streaming service on the market, this is an incredibly customer-hostile thing to do. Amazon is trying to make the case that it will show fewer ads than other streaming services or cable television, but that misses the point. Fewer ads is still a worse experience than no ads, and no ads is what people have come to expect. Now, in order to get the same experience as you’ve always had, you have to pay more. Basically, Amazon is raising the price on the same experience without calling it a price increase.

The obvious reason is that showing ads is a far better business than giving people a streaming service for free because they sign up for free shipping. Making all that content is really expensive. Amazon spent $600 million to make a critically panned Lord of the Rings television series. It spent $8.5 billion to buy MGM Studios. All of that is real money, even for a company the size of Amazon, and the way it plans to make back its money is by making the experience worse for its customers. Look, it’s one thing to introduce a lower-priced subscription that includes ads. That’s what Netflix did last year. For $6.99, you can get Netflix with ads. Sure, it’s also not in 4K, and there are some programs that aren’t available, but the cheaper plan is an option.

Amazon can’t do that, however. It can’t sign you up for a less-expensive version of Prime Video because Prime Video isn’t a thing people pay for. As we’ve already said, it’s a benefit of an Amazon Prime Membership. You cannot even sign up for the video streaming service without signing up for all of Prime.

The thing is, as a general rule, companies should never make customers feel like the thing you provide them just got less valuable. That’s exactly what happens when you make a change like this. Obviously, charging people more money seems like a good business strategy, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. In fact, in this case, it’s the one thing a company should never do.

