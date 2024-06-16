An Exclusive Look Inside the Lego Group’s Super Secret Lab Dreaming Up the Future of Play

How Creative Play Lab’s unconventional team of creatives are using technology to reimagine play five to 10 years in the future.

The Lego brick might be the most popular toy in the world. It’s hard to imagine that when the Lego Group, founded by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, first started making toys in 1932, there were no plastic bricks. Kristiansen, a carpenter by trade, started making wooden toys with the pieces left over from the houses he would build.

Eventually, the toys proved to be a much better business than the houses, and Kristiansen changed the name of his company to Lego, a combination of the Danish words “Leg Got,” which means “play well.” It wasn’t until 1958 that the company patented and introduced what we now know as the Lego brick. Even today, the brick remains the essential building block of what the company calls the Lego System of Play. That, however, doesn’t mean the company isn’t busy thinking of what comes next. There is an entire secret lab dedicated to doing just that.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

For example, in 2022, Lego introduced what would become one of its most popular new products: Lego Super Mario. The company had an opportunity to create a play experience around the iconic video game character, and it set out to do something different from a traditional model set. Creative Play Lab

The challenge was to design something that makes sense, given the nostalgia factor of the character, while also building something that makes sense as a Lego product. That challenge fell to a part of Lego Group that almost never gets talked about outside the company. The result was an interactive toy that went beyond simply building with Lego bricks, but included the sounds and experiences of the video game. I spoke with Tom Donaldson, the Lego Group’s senior vice president and head of Creative Play Lab, along with Sam Coates, the head of interactive innovation, at the company’s headquarters in Billund, Denmark, a town of just over 7,000 people located three hours by car from Copenhagen. The lab isn’t a specific physical space, but rather a group of people working on secret, experimental projects.

The secretiveness makes sense from a competitive standpoint: Creative Play Lab is dreaming about and designing the next 10 years of play. That’s the kind of thing you hold on to very closely. But, for the first time, the company is giving a behind-the-scenes look at how it works and thinks about creativity and the role technology has in influencing play.

“The way I think about us is as a discovery organization,” Donaldson tells Inc. “When we need to discover something new that the audience wants, when we need to discover a new way to play, or, when we need to discover how to make technology do what it’s supposed to do, that’s where Creative Play Lab comes in.” Since Donaldson joined Lego Group to lead Creative Play Lab eight years ago, it has expanded to more than 250 people from 30. The team expects to grow by 17 percent in the next two years as it increasingly looks to incorporate technology into play experiences. That’s partly why it’s pulling back the curtain now.

The company is looking at a toy market that has slowed over the past few years, making its effort to find new types of play a critical part of its growth. Lego Group might be the world’s largest toy company, but it isn’t immune to a market where consumers are being more choosy about how they spend their money. That means thinking beyond model sets and finding new ways to engage children (and adults) in play.

To do that, it’s hiring for roles that you might expect to see at a video game or Silicon Valley tech company. Right now, the company has open job postings for user-interface designers, electrical engineers, and computer scientists at its offices in Billund, Boston, Singapore, and London. It might surprise you that many people on this team aren’t who you might think of as traditional toy designers. Instead, they are engineers, computer scientists, futurists, and video game designers. Their job, as Donaldson describes it, is to “discover what is needed for us to be relevant to kids and other audiences in the future.”

Figuring out what audiences will want to play with in the future is tough, even for the world’s largest toy company. Last year, the LEGO Group reported more than $9.6 billion in annual revenue and released almost 400 new products.

Of course, this crystal-ball work requires a completely different set of skills than creating a new LEGO Star Wars set or a model of, say, the Eiffel Tower, an almost five-foot-tall version of which the LEGO Group released in 2022. I was intrigued by how Coates and Donaldson–and their teams–think about that challenge. Along the way, as I talked to members of those teams, a few common themes kept coming up. Five of them, to be precise:

Simple Matters Most The standard for everything the LEGO Group ships is the LEGO brick. “The LEGO brick is so simple. You just pick it up, it just works,” says Donaldson. Every LEGO set you buy today will work with every LEGO brick the company has ever sold. Millions of people love LEGO. It’s one of those brands that both children and adults have a huge affection for, making the expectations for everything new that much higher.

By the way, those three words–it just works–sound like something you’d hear from Apple. It’s exactly the kind of thing you hear the iPhone maker say when it describes how things like AirPods “just work” with your devices or the way you can copy something on your Mac and paste it onto your iPad. It all just works for the user in a way that is simple and delightful. The reality is that the simpler you want to make technology for the user, the harder you have to work to solve all sorts of problems.

“The hardest thing to do is simple,” says Donaldson. When your brand is beloved by millions of children and adults, the worst thing you can do is create something so complicated that no one wants to use it. That means it’s up to you, or, in this case, Creative Play Lab, to do the hard work of making the experience more simple for the user. After all, the majority of those users are young children. With LEGO Super Mario, there is a lot of technology behind the play experience. The job of Creative Play Lab was to make all of that transparent for users.

“Getting there with the user in mind and going on the journey of where it feels the simplest and most intuitive to the user is a winding path every time,” says Benjamin Ma, a master play inventor on the LEGO Super Mario team. “But it’s incredibly fun going all that way and sort of knowing how much work went into something that feels relatively small and simple.” Ideas Come From Everywhere

“We believe that everybody at LEGO Group is innovative,” Donaldson says. That’s why half of the people working on the various Creative Play Lab projects don’t even work in the Lab. “It’s a very fluid way of working,” he says. “I believe that innovation needs to be both top-down and bottom-up.”

The top-down approach is what you might expect. “We need to have some senior strategic thinkers looking at the trends, looking at the insights, and making sort of big strategic decisions about where they see the audience going,” he explains. At the same time, “with toys, there’s no right answer.” That leads to the “bottom-up” approach. Donaldson says it’s important to let teams just try ideas. More importantly, the company has budgets just for that. As a private company, LEGO Group doesn’t disclose exactly how much it spends on various projects, but Coates and Donaldson say that one of the important values of Creative Play Lab is that if you want people to be creative, you have to give them the resources to do just that. It’s one thing to say you value creativity and trying experiments. It’s another to put money behind it. For Creative Play Lab, that’s key to discovering the best ideas.

“We’re very good at listening when they come forward and say, ‘We think we’ve got a great idea,’ ” Donaldson says. “Ultimately, we think great toys come from passionate individuals focused on the audience in the right way.” Organized for Creativity

Of course, the challenge is to find a structure that allows for “ideas from anywhere,” while also actually shipping product. LEGO didn’t become the world’s largest toy company on ideas alone. You can learn a lot about what a company values by looking at its org chart, so I asked Donaldson and Coates about just that.

“We’re organized as a matrix,” Donaldson says. “We have a set of functional capabilities that form the side of the matrix.” Broadly speaking, those functional capabilities fall into four buckets:

Engineering,

Play Discovery (people who are “very good at play”),

Play Propositions (people who are “good at understanding how you build this into a business proposition”), and

​Play Introductions (people who are “really good at understanding what’s a great idea, but this is what it means to take it to market”). “It’s a classic kind of product approach that you would see in digital, applied to the physical world,” Donaldson says. “So, they build the cross-disciplinary teams, they run those cross-disciplinary teams toward essentially an audience objective, and with a real focus on that.” Expect to Be Wrong

One of the hardest things to do with an idea is to hold it loosely until you’re sure it’s the right thing to do. Even if you do, figuring out how to decide if it’s the right thing to do is a daunting challenge on its own.

Creative Play Lab tries to solve that problem by expecting to be wrong. “We take assumptions, and we challenge, and we poke, and we try and prove ourselves wrong,” says Coates. The best way to test an idea is not to try to find all the reasons it’s the best idea, but to figure out where it’s weak or falls apart. “One of the things we see time and time again is what do you think kids are going to love is different than what they actually love,” Donaldson tells me.

Sometimes that results in surprises. “Quite often, one of the most telling signs is if [kids] start doing something else than what we’re testing,” says Anders Antoft Schou, senior design manager, digital lead for LEGO Super Mario. “We’re like, ‘OK, interesting.’ “

Kate Compton, who is head of the play invention digital team, tells me that one of the most important principles is to accept that “your intuition is often wrong.” Part of the process is to “move through all the things that sound like a good idea, only to find out that they’re not.” That helps to clarify and focus the process of figuring out which ideas might become a product. Coates says the default assumption when testing products isn’t to “test to win,” but rather to “test to fail.” That distinction, he explains, makes a huge difference.

“If I’m going in to find all the things that work, then I’m just going to ignore the problem,” Coates says. “We’re looking for what the rough bits are, so we can polish them out, and we’re looking for the small failures.” Beta Test Everything

To that end, the Lab puts products in front of kids as early as possible. According to Donaldson, that means “at a very early stage when it’s a Post-it note– when it’s a couple of stickers.” What’s more, there’s a formal process for testing once Creative Play Lab thinks it has a winning idea that should become a product.

The Lab built what it calls a beta test to try out toys in real homes with real children. It just lets the kids play unsupervised, explains Coates. As you can imagine, the approach introduces all sorts of complications, including confidentiality, for one. There’s also the challenge of manufacturing such a small number of a given product on a supply chain built on a much larger scale. According to Coates, it’s worth the cost. “We’ve discovered, every time, things that you would never have found until a bad review, start to show up,” he explains. “So, that’s become part of the Creative Play Lab process now, and I would never go to market without doing at least one round.”

Because of these real-world tests, Creative Play Labs is “a bit bigger now,” says Coates. “Basically, it’s 1,000 children’s homes, every time.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.