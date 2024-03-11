An Interview With Delta CEO Ed Bastian About Making Hard Decisions and Taking Care of Your People

In a conversation with Inc., Delta’s CEO talks about what he views as his most important job.

On Sunday, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian gave an interview on stage at SXSW with Fortune magazine editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. I had a chance to sit down for an interview with Bastian afterward, and we talked about a range of topics — including that time Delta made a lot of its most loyal customers mad with changes to its SkyMiles frequent flier program and airport lounges.

“It’s never going to be popular, so we knew there would be some little bit of a backlash, but in all candor, it came back much stronger than we were thinking,” Bastian acknowledged. “In a way, I was pleased with that because that tells you people really love your brand and love us.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

At the same time, Bastian points out that — while everyone thought changes needed to be made — the company should have gone about it differently. “Our team moved too quickly,” he said. “We collectively moved too quickly to go there. So that’s why we pulled it back.” Delta did roll back some of the changes, at least a bit. But it still hasn’t made everyone happy, especially travelers who felt their loyalty was less valuable because they don’t spend as much money, even though they had flown with Delta for years.

“A lot of those people are the people that earn those statuses by butts-in-seats and, you know, a lot of the move in the program was more to make it more monetary, rather than travel alone. And those are the people that particularly felt offended.”

Overcoming that isn’t easy, and Bastian suggests that Delta is continuing to listen to its customers and is working on making its program more valuable at every level by expanding benefits and building new SkyClubs. “I think it’s also important as a leadership trait that you know we’re not perfect, and we do some things, and we have to listen to our customers, and we have to listen to our own people,” Bastian told Shontell earlier on stage. There’s a really powerful lesson there: Your ultimate job as a leader is to listen to people. That’s true of both your customers and your employees. In fact, the thing that stuck out to me the most during my conversation with Bastian was his response when I asked what he views as the most important job of every leader.

Bastian told me the story of how, shortly after he became CEO, he did a radio interview with NPR. At the end, the host asked him to describe his job in five words. “Take care of our people,” Bastian replied immediately.

“We’ve got 100,000 employees, and when I travel, I make sure I’m accessible and visible,” Bastian told me. “We’re doing employee engagement sessions. This year, we’ll do 15 of those with over 700 frontline employees per session around the country.” Bastian explained that in a company the size of Delta, it’s important to remain available. When he started, Bastian was told that he was “too public” and needed a private email and phone number so that people couldn’t reach him. Bastian did not take that advice.

Employees know that “they can send me an email and that I will get them a response right away to whatever challenge or question or whatever they may be,” he told me. “That’s true for customers and it’s true for employees. They’ll send me something, and in 10 minutes, they’ll get a note back from me. And they’ll say, ‘You got an amazing bot,’ but no, it’s me. And it’s always fun doing that. So I think the accessibility is really important. It’s my job. It’s what I do.”

Ultimately, the point is that leadership isn’t just about making decisions; it’s about making the best decisions you can and understanding that those decisions affect real people. They affect your customers, and they also affect your employees. “That’s who we are,” Bastian said. “And that’s how we go through this every single day. How can we make our people’s jobs easier? How can we be better? Yeah, we gotta make hard decisions at times, and we gotta make changes — it’s a tough business. But keeping people first on your agenda is the everyday job of — in my opinion — the CEO.”

I’ve said many times that your culture is the way your employees feel about working for you. It can be easy to think that your culture is about values and policies and benefits, but really it’s about how they feel about the decisions you make and the way you treat the people on your team. According to Bastian, the way you take care of your people is the most important thing of all.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.