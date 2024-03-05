Apple Just Killed Off 1 of Its Most Iconic Products Ever, and It’s a Stroke of Genius

With the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, the M1 version is gone. With it goes the iconic wedge-shaped design.

For a long time, the MacBook Air has been one of the very best laptops you could buy. It has always represented the ideal combination of power, efficiency, and portability, and it’s the default recommendation for anyone who doesn’t need the added performance of the MacBook Pro. It’s just that good.

More importantly, it’s one of the most iconic products Apple has ever made. Since Steve Jobs first pulled the original MacBook Air out of an envelope 16 years ago, it has been the defining form factor that every other laptop maker copied. Sure, it has changed a bit over time, but the MacBook Air kept that same wedge-shaped design until the M2 version, introduced in 2022.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Now, the last spiritual descendant of that original MacBook Air is no more. On Monday, Apple introduced the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3, moved the M2 version into the $999 price slot, and eliminated the M1 version altogether. I have two thoughts about this. On the one hand, it’s kind of sad that the M1 MacBook Air is gone. Yes, it’s true that the versions that come after it are better in almost every way. They have slightly larger displays and faster processors while still maintaining the best features that people expect in an Air — portability and efficiency. The thing is, they don’t look like the MacBook Air.

I’m sure that seems silly — to judge a laptop by its looks — but there’s still something nostalgic about the M1 because of its form factor. Not only that, but the form factor was very good. So was its performance. At the time I reviewed it, the M1 MacBook Air was the most impressive laptop I’d ever used. The leap from Intel to Apple Silicon meant that this familiar-looking laptop now packed a punch that made it more powerful than the majority of PC laptops you could buy at the time. To this day, it might be one of my favorite laptops.

On the other hand, I think there’s an important lesson here. Apple isn’t so married to the nostalgia of the old model as to refrain from killing it off in order to keep creating new products. And, to be clear, the new products are getting very good. I haven’t used the new M3 MacBook Air yet, but I have spent a lot of time with an M3 MacBook Pro, and it’s amazing. I’ll reserve judgment on the Air until I have a chance to review one, but it seems safe to say that I’d be very surprised if it weren’t a hit. That’s because I have used the M2 MacBook Air, which was the first product Apple designed specifically for Apple Silicon — and it’s incredible.

When given the chance to rethink the design of its most popular Mac, it didn’t hold onto the previous form factor just for old time’s sake. Instead, it took advantage of the benefits Apple Silicon provides — like the fact that the M2 and M3 don’t require a fan, for example — which means the entire body can be thinner without compromising performance.

At some point, holding on to the previous design becomes limiting. The new shape, for example, introduced the notch. It also led the way to the larger 15-inch version. If you’re always looking at — and protecting — the past, you risk missing out on delighting your customers with new and better products. To be fair, the main reason it stuck around this long is that Apple always wants to have a model that it can sell for the important sub-$1000 price point. To be honest, if you need a solid laptop that will last you five or seven years, I would still recommend the M1 MacBook Air. You can’t buy a new one from Apple but you can get one from Apple’s refurbished store, and I’m sure they’ll hang around places like Amazon and Best Buy for a while. Even if you find one used, it’ll make you happy for a long time.

But, in removing the M1 MacBook Air from its lineup, Apple isn’t just saying goodbye to one of its most iconic products. It’s making room for new products that people love and will use for years to come. That’s brilliant.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.