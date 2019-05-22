It might have been easy to miss if you weren't paying attention, but Apple on Tuesday released brand-new MacBook Pros that put pretty much every other laptop to shame.

Not only that, but the company fixed the most-hated feature ever to appear on an Apple product: the butterfly keyboard (named because the key mechanism looks like the wings of a butterfly, which allows for thinner overall keyboards).

I never fully understood why people despise these keyboards so much, but I've also never had the problems that so many MacBook users have experienced.

The keyboard everyone loves to hate.

A quick search online shows that a lot of users have had all kinds of issues with keys sticking, repeating, and failing altogether. (Though, let's be fair, a lot of them seem to result people thinking it's a good idea to eat lunch over the keyboard and get food stuck in the tiny spaces around and below the keys.)

Now, help has finally arrived. Not only has the company updated the keyboard on new models, but it has also promised to replace existing keyboards more quickly and has extended its out-of-warranty service to every MacBook that has a butterfly keyboard. As a result, if your laptop is a 2015 or newer model, and you're having keyboard problems, Apple says it will repair it for free.

8-core processors and twice the performance.

By the way, the company also says that the new MacBook Pros are up to twice as fast as the current 4-core versions, and 40 percent faster than the 6-core models. In practice, Apple says this means the new 8-core MacBook Pros can edit up to 11 streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro--at the same time.

The screen is also the brightest Apple has ever put on a laptop, with 500 nits of brightness along with its True Tone technology that automatically adjusts the display based on the ambient light color temperature.

The new models include the same Touch Bar as before, along with Apple's T2 Security Chip that controls the Touch ID and encryption features, and Apple says that the new 8-core Intel Core processors will perform at Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0GHZ.

Is it worth it?

If you were in the market for a new portable powerhouse, the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models look like they'll deliver, especially if you are a creative professional who makes your living editing 4K video, editing photos, or rendering 3D animations.

If you simply want the most current and powerful portable device, and are willing to pay the premium that comes with Apple's design, this is about as future-proof as it gets right now.

If you don't need the raw power of the 8-core processors, you'd probably be better off with a 2018 model, or the 2018 MacBook Air.