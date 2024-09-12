Apple Just Rolled Out a Truly Life-Changing Feature and It Has Nothing to Do With AI

On Monday, Apple announced a handful of new products, including four new iPhone models, new AirPods, and the Series 10 Apple Watch. There were also a few smaller updates, like the fact that the Watch Ultra 2 now comes in a new color, Black Titanium.

As you might expect at an event like this, Apple spent a lot of time talking about new features, making the case for why you should buy these new products. For example, Apple spent more than 25 minutes talking about the new iPhone cameras, and spent time reintroducing Apple Intelligence features for a much broader audience than when it first talked about its particular flavor of AI back at its developer conference, WWDC.

On the whole, I think Apple told a compelling story about how Apple Intelligence will impact people’s lives, especially compared with other tech companies. I think the features it has announced so far are going to be incredibly useful once they actually make their way from demo to actual products. But, for many of the new Apple Intelligence features, that could be months, if not years before we see them on our iPhones. On the other hand, I don’t think Apple Intelligence is the most important thing the company announced. Sure, it very well could change the way we interact with our devices, and it has the potential to make our lives better by making sense of the information and apps on our iPhones. Still, as interesting and helpful as it is, it’s not the thing Apple announced that will have the biggest impact on real people’s lives.

Toward the end of the AirPods segment of the keynote, Apple introduced three new features to the AirPods Pro 2 that I think will be truly life-changing. “Approximately 1.5 billion people around the world are living with hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization,” Apple said in its release. Those three features include Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test, and Hearing Aid capability.

The Hearing Aid feature, in particular, has the potential to massively change how millions of people interact with the world around them. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids back in October 2022. Apple says it expects FDA approval of its feature “very soon.” “Using the personalized hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid,” Apple said in its announcement. “After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.”

Maybe the most obvious reason this is a big deal is that there is a real stigma attached to wearing hearing aids. For that reason, millions of people who would benefit from wearing them don’t. I’m willing to bet that a lot of those people are wearing AirPods on a fairly regular basis, or would at least consider wearing them. It’s a lot more socially acceptable, which removes one more barrier to auditory health.

I think the lesson here is that sometimes the most important thing you do has nothing to do with what everyone is fixated on in the moment. Apple Intelligence is certainly the headline feature of these new iPhones, but sometimes the most important thing you do to make people’s lives better has nothing to do with headline features. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is figure out how to solve real problems that affect your customers, in ways you are uniquely able to help. The Heading Aid capability is exactly that. It’s not flashy, and it doesn’t seem nearly as exciting as Apple Intelligence, but there is no question that it will make a far more profound and immediate affect on the quality of lives of millions of people.

