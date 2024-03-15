The thing is, the M1 MacBook Air was one of the best laptops Apple–or anyone–has ever made. Sure, the newer versions have a thinner and lighter design, but there’s something about that iconic wedge shape that influenced laptop design for more than a decade and a half.

It looked identical to its predecessor on the outside, but that’s where the similarities ended. Compared with the Intel versions of the MacBook Air, the M1 was both more powerful and more efficient, meaning the battery lasted almost twice as long for many people. I think I said, at the time, that the M1 MacBook Air was so good it was just showing off. Now that we’re used to Apple Silicon, it can be hard to remember just how much better it was at the time. The fact that you can now buy a new M1 laptop for under $700 is kind of incredible. That’s $200 less than Apple was selling it just a few weeks ago and $200 less than you can get the M2 version from Apple today.

This is such a great partnership for a few reasons. For Apple, this deal just makes sense. It allows the company to continue to sell an incredibly capable and popular laptop, without diluting the price strategy that it maintains through its first-party channels. Since it’s no longer selling the M1 on its website or in its stores, there’s no risk of diverting customers away from its more current models that sell for higher prices.

And, yet, it’s a smart way to get Macs in the hands of more customers who might never spend $1000 on a laptop. There are lots of people who use iPhones who don’t own a Mac because–let’s be honest–they’re usually more expensive. Now, that price gap is shrinking, making the MacBook Air more appealing to a much wider audience. For Walmart, this is an even better deal. The world’s largest retailer has long sold iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches–along with various accessories, but it has never carried Macs. It does, however, sell a dozen or so different PC laptops and Chromebooks in its stores. Most of those fall into the low-end range.

Walmart is clearly working to upscale its brand by offering more premium products to its price-conscious customers, and the MacBook Air is a great example. Even though it’s a three-and-a-half-year-old laptop at this point, it’s still a better deal and will perform better than any Chromebook or PC laptop you can buy for under $1000.

It looks as though the only model available is the base configuration, which comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. I would normally recommend most people upgrade the storage, at least, but in this case, the price makes it worthwhile for just about anyone needing a great laptop to carry to work or school. I’ve asked Apple whether they plan to continue to fill this channel indefinitely, or if this is just a way to sell off remaining supply. I’ll update when I receive a response, but–in the meantime–this is a deal everyone can get excited about.

